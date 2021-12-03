Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/russian-fighters-scrambled-to-escort-us-spy-planes-over-black-sea--1091231986.html
Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea
Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian fighters Su-27 and Su-30 were scrambled to escort US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, no border breach was allowed, the... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T18:44+0000
2021-12-03T18:44+0000
news
russia
us
su-30
su-27
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/84/1078978475_0:218:3071:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_df483df6b363ff8c1b40233f63384594.jpg
It is noted that on 3 December, Russian airspace control detected targets approaching the state border of Russia over the neutral waters of the Black Sea."To identify aerial targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, Su-27 and Su-30 fighters were scrambled. The crews of Russian fighters identified aerial targets as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the CL-600 reconnaissance and target designation aircraft 'Artemis' of the US Ground Forces and escorted them over the Black Sea," the statement says.After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border, the Russian fighters safely returned to the home airfield. The flights of Russian fighters were carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the state border remained safe.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/84/1078978475_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa6ee6a07b44a865affc2cfa4dbd8511.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, russia, us, su-30, su-27

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea

18:44 GMT 03.12.2021
© Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the photo bankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Su-30SM jet fighters of the 4th Air and Air Defence Forces Army of the Russian Southern Military District fly in formation during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Rostov-on-Don, which marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Rostov region, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Su-30SM jet fighters of the 4th Air and Air Defence Forces Army of the Russian Southern Military District fly in formation during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Rostov-on-Don, which marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Rostov region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian fighters Su-27 and Su-30 were scrambled to escort US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, no border breach was allowed, the Russian Defence Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) said on Friday.
It is noted that on 3 December, Russian airspace control detected targets approaching the state border of Russia over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.
"To identify aerial targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, Su-27 and Su-30 fighters were scrambled. The crews of Russian fighters identified aerial targets as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the CL-600 reconnaissance and target designation aircraft 'Artemis' of the US Ground Forces and escorted them over the Black Sea," the statement says.
After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border, the Russian fighters safely returned to the home airfield. The flights of Russian fighters were carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the state border remained safe.
1101001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:17 GMTUS Ends Vienna Talks, Says Iran Not 'Serious' About Meeting JCPOA Compliance Standards
19:10 GMTDeSantis' Idea to Create Civilian Militia He Would Control Triggers 'Gestapo' Associations Online
18:54 GMTVast Amounts of Explosives, Munitions Reportedly Stolen From, Lost by US Military
18:50 GMTRare Sight of Massive Blue Whale Yawning Filmed From Drone
18:44 GMTRussian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea
18:44 GMTCritics Target Pentagon's UFO Task Force, Fear Excessive Gov't Control Over Alien Investigations
17:28 GMTParents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Each Charged With 4 Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter
16:57 GMTBiden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voice, Tests for COVID-19 Every Day
16:48 GMTHunter Biden Joked With Therapist Friend About Joe Biden’s 'Triumph Over Dementia,' New Book Claims
16:30 GMTUS Reportedly Plans Javelin Missile Delivery to Ukraine, Reneges on Surface-to-Air Missiles
16:26 GMTModi Gov't Reveals Why India Bought Russia’s S-400 'Triumf' Despite Threat of US Sanctions
16:20 GMTREC CEO Names Key Benefits for Russian Industrial Zone Residents in Egypt
16:14 GMT'Fake News and False Intelligence': China Hits Back at UK Spy Agency Chief Over 'Debt Traps' Remarks
16:10 GMTOSCE Ministerial Council: Pro-Western Figures in Spotlight, Growing Pressure on Russia, Belarus
16:00 GMTSpanish Lower House Recognises Animals as Sentient Beings
15:59 GMTIsrael’s NSO Reportedly in Covert Deal With Cyber Firm Trained to Exploit Security Weak Spots
15:54 GMTContacts Between Biden, Putin Can Calm ‘Overheated’ Relations, Russian Envoy Says
15:32 GMTScared of Misinformation? Beware of... Cute Cats, NYT Warns
15:00 GMTIndian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Dismissal in Second Test Match Against New Zealand Sparks Controversy
14:53 GMTIndia Deployed Warships at Forward Positions in IOR During Border Clashes With China: Navy Chief