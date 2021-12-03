Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/nato-creates-nightmare-scenario-in-ukraine-omicron-confirmed-in-us-scotus-considers-abortion-cases-1091213930.html
NATO Creates Nightmare Scenario in Ukraine; Omicron Confirmed in US; SCOTUS Considers Abortion Cases
NATO Creates Nightmare Scenario in Ukraine; Omicron Confirmed in US; SCOTUS Considers Abortion Cases
NATO creates dangerous destabilization in Europe by working to turn Russia's border into a Western military stronghold. 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T07:50+0000
2021-12-03T10:59+0000
europe
ukraine
immigration
democracy
scotus
nato
russiagate
the critical hour
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091213904_43:0:1287:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5f78c632bb23709f774b51cab36bd9a2.png
NATO Creates Nightmare Scenario in Ukraine; Omicron Confirmed in US; SCOTUS Considers Abortion Cases
NATO creates dangerous destabilization in Europe by working to turn Russia's border into a Western military stronghold.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the crisis in Eastern Europe. Russia is warning the US Empire that the situation in Ukraine is approaching a nightmare scenario. Also, the Russian Foreign Minister is stating that US medium-range missiles may soon be deployed in Europe, further destabilizing the situation.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss covid. The first case of the omicron variant has been documented in the United States. The case was found in a person who is fully vaccinated and the symptoms appear to be quite mild. The mild symptoms are consistent with the findings of the scientists in South Africa who first documented the variant.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Traditional neoliberal conservatives are arguing for austerity by blaming inflation on social spending. However, the issue of supply chain-related scarcity and other factors that would not support their case is being ignored.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Russia-gate. Patrick Lawrence writes that Russia-gate has completely collapsed, but the insidious consequences of gaslighting the entire population of the West lives on. Lawrence argues that while Russia-gate is dead, the price we will pay for the intelligence operation is high, and we are destined to pay it for some time to come.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court. Signals are coming out of the Supreme Court that it may be willing to uphold Mississippi's draconian abortion limits and effectively kill the Roe v. Wade decision. Meanwhile, calls mount for Congress to step in and address the issue.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss President Biden's Summit for Democracy. Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy is revealed as an absurd caricature move to maintain US world hegemony as the planet rapidly exits the brief period of unipolarity.Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. President Biden's campaign promises to improve the situation at the border rings hollow as the dire situation for immigrants held in detention centers continues unabated.Teri Mattson, Latin American Coordinator for CodePink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Latin America has become the epicenter of the political-ideological struggle as nation after nation escapes the brutal grip of neoliberalism. Chile, Columbia, and Brazil are some of the last holdouts of the US empire's murderous Monroe Doctrine and observers expect upcoming elections to free them from the economic stranglehold of the US empire.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
europe, ukraine, immigration, democracy, scotus, nato, russiagate, the critical hour

NATO Creates Nightmare Scenario in Ukraine; Omicron Confirmed in US; SCOTUS Considers Abortion Cases

07:50 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 03.12.2021)
NATO Creates Nightmare Scenario in Ukraine; Omicron Confirmed in US; SCOTUS Considers Abortion Cases
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
NATO creates dangerous destabilization in Europe by working to turn Russia's border into a Western military stronghold.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the crisis in Eastern Europe. Russia is warning the US Empire that the situation in Ukraine is approaching a nightmare scenario. Also, the Russian Foreign Minister is stating that US medium-range missiles may soon be deployed in Europe, further destabilizing the situation.
Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss covid. The first case of the omicron variant has been documented in the United States. The case was found in a person who is fully vaccinated and the symptoms appear to be quite mild. The mild symptoms are consistent with the findings of the scientists in South Africa who first documented the variant.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Traditional neoliberal conservatives are arguing for austerity by blaming inflation on social spending. However, the issue of supply chain-related scarcity and other factors that would not support their case is being ignored.
Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Russia-gate. Patrick Lawrence writes that Russia-gate has completely collapsed, but the insidious consequences of gaslighting the entire population of the West lives on. Lawrence argues that while Russia-gate is dead, the price we will pay for the intelligence operation is high, and we are destined to pay it for some time to come.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court. Signals are coming out of the Supreme Court that it may be willing to uphold Mississippi's draconian abortion limits and effectively kill the Roe v. Wade decision. Meanwhile, calls mount for Congress to step in and address the issue.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss President Biden's Summit for Democracy. Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy is revealed as an absurd caricature move to maintain US world hegemony as the planet rapidly exits the brief period of unipolarity.
Carlos Castaneda, immigration lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. President Biden's campaign promises to improve the situation at the border rings hollow as the dire situation for immigrants held in detention centers continues unabated.
Teri Mattson, Latin American Coordinator for CodePink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Latin America has become the epicenter of the political-ideological struggle as nation after nation escapes the brutal grip of neoliberalism. Chile, Columbia, and Brazil are some of the last holdouts of the US empire's murderous Monroe Doctrine and observers expect upcoming elections to free them from the economic stranglehold of the US empire.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
