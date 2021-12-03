https://sputniknews.com/20211203/indian-cricketer-virat-kohlis-dismissal-in-second-test-match-against-new-zealand-sparks-controversy-1091225012.html

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Dismissal in Second Test Match Against New Zealand Sparks Controversy

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Dismissal in Second Test Match Against New Zealand Sparks Controversy

It's not the first time Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been given out controversially during his 13-year-long glittering career. In 2018, his inning of 123... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-03T15:00+0000

2021-12-03T15:00+0000

2021-12-03T15:00+0000

sport

sputnik

cricket

sport

sport

cricket

controversy

controversial decision

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091226757_0:42:1471:869_1920x0_80_0_0_bdf4b9b84a43edc39bda195b67f0a4ad.jpg

A massive controversy erupted during the first day of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai city on Friday after Indian captain Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by the umpires in dubious fashion.Kohli, who has made a return to the team after missing the first game of the ongoing Test series, failed to open his account. He was adjudged to be out LBW agasint Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel.Kohli immediately took the decision review system (DRS), cricket's equivalent of football's VAR, after on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out.While Television replays confirmed that Kohli did get an inside-edge, whether his bat first hit the ball or the pad couldn't be ascertained.As the evidence remained inconclusive, the third umpire eventually went with the on-field umpire's decision.However, former cricketers Wasim Jaffer, Parthiv Patel and R.P. Singh lashed out at the umpire's call. Jaffar took to Twitter to say that "common sense should have prevailed."With his duck in Mumbai, Kohli became the first Indian cricket captain to record six ducks. He is also the first national skipper to register 10 scores of nought in Tests.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sputnik, cricket, sport, sport, cricket, controversy, controversial decision, india