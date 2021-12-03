Registration was successful!
Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Dismissal in Second Test Match Against New Zealand Sparks Controversy
Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Dismissal in Second Test Match Against New Zealand Sparks Controversy
It's not the first time Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been given out controversially during his 13-year-long glittering career. In 2018, his inning of 123... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
A massive controversy erupted during the first day of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai city on Friday after Indian captain Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by the umpires in dubious fashion.Kohli, who has made a return to the team after missing the first game of the ongoing Test series, failed to open his account. He was adjudged to be out LBW agasint Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel.Kohli immediately took the decision review system (DRS), cricket's equivalent of football's VAR, after on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out.While Television replays confirmed that Kohli did get an inside-edge, whether his bat first hit the ball or the pad couldn't be ascertained.As the evidence remained inconclusive, the third umpire eventually went with the on-field umpire's decision.However, former cricketers Wasim Jaffer, Parthiv Patel and R.P. Singh lashed out at the umpire's call. Jaffar took to Twitter to say that "common sense should have prevailed."With his duck in Mumbai, Kohli became the first Indian cricket captain to record six ducks. He is also the first national skipper to register 10 scores of nought in Tests.
03.12.2021
© REUTERS / HAMAD I MOHAMMEDFILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Namibia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 8, 2021 India's Virat Kohli during the match
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Namibia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 8, 2021 India's Virat Kohli during the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / HAMAD I MOHAMMED
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
It's not the first time Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been given out controversially during his 13-year-long glittering career. In 2018, his inning of 123 runs at Perth came to an abrupt end after being caught behind, but TV replays couldn't confirm if the catch was clean or not.
A massive controversy erupted during the first day of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai city on Friday after Indian captain Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by the umpires in dubious fashion.
Kohli, who has made a return to the team after missing the first game of the ongoing Test series, failed to open his account. He was adjudged to be out LBW agasint Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel.
Kohli immediately took the decision review system (DRS), cricket's equivalent of football's VAR, after on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out.
While Television replays confirmed that Kohli did get an inside-edge, whether his bat first hit the ball or the pad couldn't be ascertained.
As the evidence remained inconclusive, the third umpire eventually went with the on-field umpire's decision.
However, former cricketers Wasim Jaffer, Parthiv Patel and R.P. Singh lashed out at the umpire's call.
Jaffar took to Twitter to say that "common sense should have prevailed."
With his duck in Mumbai, Kohli became the first Indian cricket captain to record six ducks. He is also the first national skipper to register 10 scores of nought in Tests.
