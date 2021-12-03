Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Dismissal in Second Test Match Against New Zealand Sparks Controversy
© REUTERS / HAMAD I MOHAMMEDFILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Namibia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 8, 2021 India's Virat Kohli during the match
It's not the first time Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been given out controversially during his 13-year-long glittering career. In 2018, his inning of 123 runs at Perth came to an abrupt end after being caught behind, but TV replays couldn't confirm if the catch was clean or not.
A massive controversy erupted during the first day of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai city on Friday after Indian captain Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by the umpires in dubious fashion.
#ViratKohli @imVkohli @BCCI— amit devadiga (@devadiga_amit) December 3, 2021
If this is out then your choice of umpire is excellent ✌️
Clearly ball hits the bat first 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Next level of #umpire pic.twitter.com/5XK7qpuBhZ
Kohli, who has made a return to the team after missing the first game of the ongoing Test series, failed to open his account. He was adjudged to be out LBW agasint Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel.
Kohli immediately took the decision review system (DRS), cricket's equivalent of football's VAR, after on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out.
While Television replays confirmed that Kohli did get an inside-edge, whether his bat first hit the ball or the pad couldn't be ascertained.
As the evidence remained inconclusive, the third umpire eventually went with the on-field umpire's decision.
However, former cricketers Wasim Jaffer, Parthiv Patel and R.P. Singh lashed out at the umpire's call.
Jaffar took to Twitter to say that "common sense should have prevailed."
That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021
#Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT’LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvInd— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 3, 2021
Yes, bad decision is part of the game but this one against #Kohli is a Virat blow for Team India. #ViratKohli #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/horCCS3L0H— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 3, 2021
With his duck in Mumbai, Kohli became the first Indian cricket captain to record six ducks. He is also the first national skipper to register 10 scores of nought in Tests.