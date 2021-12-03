Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/alternative-mueller-report-could-be-released-soon-1091228678.html
'Alternative' Mueller Report Could Be Released Soon
'Alternative' Mueller Report Could Be Released Soon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An unpublished compilation of all findings of the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia, dubbed the... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-03T14:52+0000
2021-12-03T14:52+0000
donald trump
robert mueller
us
russia
russiagate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105371/79/1053717960_0:333:4878:3077_1920x0_80_0_0_3ac6adfceecc56e886eec83b523c6cc6.jpg
The investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was opened by the FBI in July 2016, ahead of the presidential election in November 2016. In May 2017, Trump dismissed FBI Director James Comey, under whose leadership the probe was initiated, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation. Mueller released a report on his findings in April 2019. The investigation did not find evidence of the alleged collusion, which was repeatedly denied by both Trump and Russia.In his book "Where the Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation," published last year, Mueller deputy Andrew Weissman mentioned that there is also "an internal report memorializing everything" their team found. The New York Times filed a lawsuit in July to request these records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).The "primary processing of the record" will be complete by the end of January 2022, according to the document.While Trump has characterized the Mueller probe as a political witch hunt to reverse the result of the 2016 election, Russian officials have said the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public opinion away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
https://sputniknews.com/20210819/lawmakers-demand-release-of-special-counsel-report-on-fbi-spying-on-trump-campaign-1083662019.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/hillary-clintons-former-aide-enters-spotlight-after-arrest-of-source-for-steeles-trump-dossier-1090499633.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105371/79/1053717960_167:0:4711:3408_1920x0_80_0_0_fdeff8b10d3e7092409fddb6a364ae58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, robert mueller, us, russia, russiagate

'Alternative' Mueller Report Could Be Released Soon

14:52 GMT 03.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRobert Mueller
Robert Mueller - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An unpublished compilation of all findings of the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia, dubbed the "Alternative Mueller Report," has been found in Justice Department files and could be released soon, a letter submitted to a US federal court said.
The investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was opened by the FBI in July 2016, ahead of the presidential election in November 2016. In May 2017, Trump dismissed FBI Director James Comey, under whose leadership the probe was initiated, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation. Mueller released a report on his findings in April 2019. The investigation did not find evidence of the alleged collusion, which was repeatedly denied by both Trump and Russia.
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, Republican President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N.M. Republican Party of New Mexico Steve Pearce told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, that state is preparing to formally endorse Trump for re-election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2021
Lawmakers Demand Release of Special Counsel Report on FBI Spying on Trump Campaign
19 August, 16:05 GMT
In his book "Where the Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation," published last year, Mueller deputy Andrew Weissman mentioned that there is also "an internal report memorializing everything" their team found. The New York Times filed a lawsuit in July to request these records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
"This is a FOIA action in which Plaintiff seeks release of an internal record created by the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller ('SCO') referenced in former SCO prosecutor Andrew Weissman’s book Where the Law Ends: Inside the Muller Investigation. Since Plaintiff filed its complaint, Defendant has located and begun processing this record and intends to release all non-exempt portions to Plaintiff once processing is complete," Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Jude wrote in the letter, dated December 2.
The "primary processing of the record" will be complete by the end of January 2022, according to the document.
"In light of this progress, the parties jointly request that the December 10th initial conference be adjourned sine die and propose that they submit a joint status letter to the Court by February 14, 2022, proposing next steps in this case. Additionally, because no discovery is anticipated in this FOIA case, the parties respectfully request that they be relieved of the obligation to file a proposed case management plan for this case," it added.
In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
Hillary Clinton's Former Aide Enters Spotlight After Arrest of Source for Steele's Trump Dossier
5 November, 12:04 GMT
While Trump has characterized the Mueller probe as a political witch hunt to reverse the result of the 2016 election, Russian officials have said the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public opinion away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:32 GMTScared of Misinformation? Beware of... Cute Cats, NYT Warns
15:00 GMTIndian Cricketer Virat Kohli's Dismissal in Second Test Match Against New Zealand Sparks Controversy
14:53 GMTIndia Deployed Warships at Forward Positions in IOR During Border Clashes With China: Navy Chief
14:52 GMT'Alternative' Mueller Report Could Be Released Soon
14:49 GMTRevealed: CIA Staffers Involved in Child Sex Abuse Crimes Dodged Prosecution Despite Evidence
14:01 GMTBritish Couple Who Killed Six-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Jailed
13:59 GMTWarsaw Expects New Afghan Migrant Flow at Border Organized by Minsk in Next Months
13:56 GMTLocked and Loaded: Man Ends Up With WWII Artillery Shell Stuck in His Rectum
13:41 GMTRussia's Arctic National Park Reports Disappearance of Peninsula on Franz Josef Land
13:33 GMTPakistan Says Its Serbian Embassy Accounts Hacked After Posts Criticising PM Khan Appear Online
13:33 GMTSri Lankan Factory Manager in Pakistan Beaten to Death by Mob For Alleged Blasphemy
13:06 GMTMossad Chief Vows Iran Will ‘Never Have’ Nuclear Weapons', Says ‘Bad Deal With Tehran ‘Intolerable’
13:06 GMTIndia Scouts to Induct Army's First-Ever Terminal Guided Munitions to Prevent Collateral Damage
13:00 GMTTrump's False Positive COVID Test is Non-Story, US Media Has Disgraced Itself Again, Observers Say
12:41 GMTMother of Addicts Says US Could Avert Record Overdose Deaths if Issue Treated as Epidemic
12:04 GMTTop Indian Genome Scientists Recommend COVID Booster Dose for Over-40s In Omicron Scare
12:00 GMTBiden Boasts About His Liaison Role During Six-Day War When He Was Law School Student - Media
11:45 GMTOil Giant Shell Pulls Out of Cambo Field Off UK
11:42 GMTScotland Yard Warns Another Terror Attack in UK ‘Highly Likely’ During Christmas Season
11:33 GMT'Quad' Refuses to Co-Sponsor UN's 'Olympic Truce' Resolution, Australia and US Mull Boycott