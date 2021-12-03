https://sputniknews.com/20211203/alternative-mueller-report-could-be-released-soon-1091228678.html

'Alternative' Mueller Report Could Be Released Soon

'Alternative' Mueller Report Could Be Released Soon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An unpublished compilation of all findings of the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia, dubbed the... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

The investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was opened by the FBI in July 2016, ahead of the presidential election in November 2016. In May 2017, Trump dismissed FBI Director James Comey, under whose leadership the probe was initiated, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation. Mueller released a report on his findings in April 2019. The investigation did not find evidence of the alleged collusion, which was repeatedly denied by both Trump and Russia.In his book "Where the Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation," published last year, Mueller deputy Andrew Weissman mentioned that there is also "an internal report memorializing everything" their team found. The New York Times filed a lawsuit in July to request these records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).The "primary processing of the record" will be complete by the end of January 2022, according to the document.While Trump has characterized the Mueller probe as a political witch hunt to reverse the result of the 2016 election, Russian officials have said the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public opinion away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

