Russiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Moscow, Experts Say

Russiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Moscow, Experts Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The ongoing collapse of Russiagate allegations coming just as Washington and Moscow prepare for high-level negotiations could prove...

On Wednesday, the Russian Security Council said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and counterpart Nikolai Patrushev held a constructive call that was part of the preparations for high-level negotiations.The phone call comes just weeks after an analyst tied to the Steele dossier, Igor Danchenko, was arrested for lying to the FBI during special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Mueller probe. In addition, the indictment revealed that many of the allegations involving Russia were completely fabricated.Moreover, earlier in November, Fox News reported, citing unnamed sources, that Sullivan is the person referred to as "foreign policy adviser" in an indictment of a former Clinton campaign lawyer who was also charged in the Durham probe.Biden is perhaps trying to emulate former President John F. Kennedy "in dancing up to but ultimately walking back from Armageddon," Swanson speculated.Former Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong, however, warned that the sheer chaos in the Biden administration makes any real progress impossible.As for Sullivan himself, Armstrong said Biden’s top security adviser is "too deeply involved in the Russiagate nonsense to be credible."Former senior Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor told Sputnik that because of its ongoing war against its political opponents inside the US, the Biden Administration can ill afford "simultaneous armed confrontations with Moscow and Beijing.""The Biden Administration and its supporters on [Capitol] Hill are committed ideologues. Their essential attitudes at home and abroad will not change," he concluded. "Thus, any expectations of meaningful change should be suppressed."

