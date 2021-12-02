Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
US Issues Directive Restricting Transactions in Belarusian Sovereign Debt
US Issues Directive Restricting Transactions in Belarusian Sovereign Debt
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Treasury Department has issued a directive to restrict transactions in Belarusian sovereign debt with with a maturity period of... 02.12.2021
US Issues Directive Restricting Transactions in Belarusian Sovereign Debt

15:48 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 15:55 GMT 02.12.2021)
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Treasury Department has issued a directive to restrict transactions in Belarusian sovereign debt with with a maturity period of more than 90 days.
"[T]he following activities by US persons or within the United States are prohibited… : all transactions in, provision of financing for, and other dealings in new debt with a maturity of greater than 90 days issued on or after December 2, 2021 by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus or the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus," the directive said.

The directive also prohibits any activities aimed at evading its provisions while all other activities with the listed Belarusian government bodies are permitted.
The US government also has imposed sanctions on 20 Belarusian citizens, including on Dmitry Lukashenko, the son of President Alexander Lukashenko. In addition, the US government added 12 Belarusian entities and three aircraft to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.
The United Kingdom also imposed new sanctions against Belarus targeting Belaruskali, a state-owned major potash fertilizer producer, and eight individuals.

"Alongside our US, Canadian and EU allies, the UK has imposed fresh sanctions on eight Belarusian individuals responsible for repression and human rights violations. An asset freeze on OJSC Belaruskali, one of the world’s largest producers of potash fertiliser, will target a major source of revenue and foreign currency for the [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko regime," the government said in a statement.
The new sanctions list of the European Union against Belarus includes 11 organisations and 17 people accused of organising illegal migration routes, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday.

"There are 11 business entities of Belarus on the sanctions list," Przydacz told reporters, adding that restrictive measures will be imposed also on 17 people "participating in a hybrid operation to transport migrants and transfer them to the border."
The new EU sanctions against Belarus are coming into force on Thursday.
Canada has joined the United States, the EU and the United Kingdom in imposing new sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities, the joint statement says.

"Today, in response to the continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, the disregard for international norms and the repeated acts of repression, we have again taken coordinated sanctions action against certain individuals and entities," the statement said.

The signatories urged Minsk to halt "'its orchestrating of irregular migration" across its borders with the EU. "Those -in Belarus or in third countries - who facilitate illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders should know this comes at a substantial cost," they said.

The statement also calls on Belarus to release about 900 political prisoners immediately and without any conditions. "The regime should promptly enter into comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with representatives of the democratic opposition and civil society, facilitated by the OSCE, leading to new, free and fair presidential elections under international observation," it added.
