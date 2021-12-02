Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Possible Russia-UK Dialogue Hampered by London's Remarks on Russian Threat
Possible Russia-UK Dialogue Hampered by London's Remarks on Russian Threat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The provocative and groundless statements by the head of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, about the alleged threats... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
russia
dialogue
uk
"After such provocative, groundless insinuations about Moscow's aggressive policy against Kiev, cyberattacks ... the atmosphere of a possible dialogue is largely spoiled," the service said in a statement.Earlier this week, Moore said that London sees serious threats emanating from Russia and will make every effort to contain and repel all the threats posed by Moscow.Moscow has repeatedly noted that Russia does not threaten any country and does not plan any attacks, calling such allegations groundless.
russia, dialogue, uk

Possible Russia-UK Dialogue Hampered by London's Remarks on Russian Threat

13:14 GMT 02.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the photo bankThe Brentwood Imperial Youth Band (UK) during the closing ceremony of 2015 International Military Music Festival 'Spasskaya Tower' in Moscow
The Brentwood Imperial Youth Band (UK) during the closing ceremony of 2015 International Military Music Festival 'Spasskaya Tower' in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The provocative and groundless statements by the head of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, about the alleged threats emanating from Russia, have hampered the chances of a possible Russian-UK dialogue, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Thursday.
"After such provocative, groundless insinuations about Moscow's aggressive policy against Kiev, cyberattacks ... the atmosphere of a possible dialogue is largely spoiled," the service said in a statement.
"From the head of the world's most authoritative intelligence service, such as MI6, we have the right to count on greater professionalism, an objective and dispassionate approach to assessing and presenting the British position on regional and international problems," the statement read.
Earlier this week, Moore said that London sees serious threats emanating from Russia and will make every effort to contain and repel all the threats posed by Moscow.
People on the Floating Bridge in Zaryadye Park in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
Outgoing UK Chief of Defence Staff Describes Russia as Most Acute Threat
27 November, 03:34 GMT
Moscow has repeatedly noted that Russia does not threaten any country and does not plan any attacks, calling such allegations groundless.
