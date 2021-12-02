https://sputniknews.com/20211202/possible-russia-uk-dialogue-hampered-by-londons-remarks-on-russian-threat-1091200501.html

Possible Russia-UK Dialogue Hampered by London's Remarks on Russian Threat

Possible Russia-UK Dialogue Hampered by London's Remarks on Russian Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The provocative and groundless statements by the head of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, about the alleged threats... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T13:14+0000

2021-12-02T13:14+0000

2021-12-02T13:14+0000

russia

dialogue

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091200474_0:237:3220:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3532a6d1dd82da131816d13a6ddb8524.jpg

"After such provocative, groundless insinuations about Moscow's aggressive policy against Kiev, cyberattacks ... the atmosphere of a possible dialogue is largely spoiled," the service said in a statement.Earlier this week, Moore said that London sees serious threats emanating from Russia and will make every effort to contain and repel all the threats posed by Moscow.Moscow has repeatedly noted that Russia does not threaten any country and does not plan any attacks, calling such allegations groundless.

https://sputniknews.com/20211127/outgoing-uk-chief-of-defense-staff-describes-russia-as-most-acute-threat-1091058668.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, dialogue, uk