https://sputniknews.com/20211115/uk-labour-lawmaker-asks-government-for-tougher-stance-on-russia-1090745413.html

UK Labour Lawmaker Asks Government for Tougher Stance on Russia

UK Labour Lawmaker Asks Government for Tougher Stance on Russia

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Labour lawmaker and shadow foreign minister Lisa Nandy on Monday said that “there is more we can do to be tough on Russia,” as she... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T10:41+0000

2021-11-15T10:41+0000

2021-11-15T10:41+0000

world

russia

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104907/26/1049072688_0:127:3071:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_0353563ca35adad0283e9e17edb0a0ef.jpg

“For as long as this government isn’t prepared to take tough action to make sure the UK isn’t a home for some of that dark money, the message that would be received loud and clear in Moscow is that the government will say one thing but do quite another. We’d really need to see some tough and robust actions on that to show the UK’s leading by example,” Nandy told the Sky News broadcaster.She said that Johnson “has been sitting” for 18 months on a report issued by the UK parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee that “shows how London is still haven for the dark money that helps to sustain Putin’s regime.”Nandy also referred to the current migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of using “vulnerable refugees as pulse in a game.”The situation at the border between Poland and Belarus has escalated over the past few weeks as thousands of migrants have been stranded on the Belarusian side trying to enter the EU nation. Poland has boosted security in the area, while migrants have set up camps, raising tensions.

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, poland