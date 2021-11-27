https://sputniknews.com/20211127/outgoing-uk-chief-of-defense-staff-describes-russia-as-most-acute-threat-1091058668.html

Outgoing UK Chief of Defense Staff Describes Russia as Most Acute Threat

Outgoing UK Chief of Defense Staff Describes Russia as Most Acute Threat

LONDON (Sputnik) - Outgoing UK Chief of Defense Staff General Nick Carter said that from his point of view Russia poses the most acute threat to the UK... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T03:34+0000

2021-11-27T03:34+0000

2021-11-27T03:34+0000

uk ministry of defence

russia

threat

military

uk-russia relations

nick carter

chief of staff

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091058643_0:59:2949:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_a7a0ad202a559c8f4a9560e3e1bfaccf.jpg

"I became head of the Army in the summer of 2014, and we were arguing at that stage as to whether the threat was from violent extremism or whether it was a state threat from Russia. At that stage, the violent extremism argument just about won. But then, in 2018, we had the attack on the Skripal family in Salisbury, and it became blindingly obvious that Russia was the most acute threat to our country,” Carter told The Telegraph.He stressed that the threats related to Russia and China were not conventional.Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March 2018 in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom believes that Russia played a role in what it calls a murder attempt, an allegation Moscow has denied. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there was no evidence incriminating Moscow.

Marl Surfer That's true. NATO is forced to mass their Barborassa II armies next to Russia because Russian military is staying within Russia. 0

1

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk ministry of defence, russia, threat, military, uk-russia relations, nick carter, chief of staff, uk