Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/norways-top-medical-bureaucrat-says-three-covid-shots-not-enough-fourth-may-become-necessary-1091191122.html
Norway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary
Norway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary
While Norway's current definition of “fully vaccinated” still means two shots, this may change if the novel Omicron strain proves to be more virulent, its... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T08:02+0000
2021-12-02T08:02+0000
omicron covid strain
news
europe
norway
scandinavia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082688136_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_9c65cdcc18e926492031ef0bc99d72fc.jpg
Norway's Health Director Bjørn Guldvog has argued that three doses of the COVID vaccine may not be enough, and a fourth one may be necessary already this spring.The government’s current goal is for the entire adult population to get the so-called booster shot before Easter, but according to Health Director Bjørn Guldvog, it is not certain that this will be the last shot that people will need. Amid fears that the novel Omicron variant could become dominant, vaccine manufacturers are considering new shots aimed specifically at defeating the new variant.“I think they will do it, and that the vaccines will start to be available from March-April,” Guldvog said.He emphasised, though, that it is far from certain that these vaccines will be available in Norway as early as March or April.“Therefore, we depend on having a good vaccination rate with the ones we already have,” Guldvog mused.However, despite the fact everyone will now receive the third dose, the definition of “fully vaccinated” will still include two shots, with no plans to change the criteria, according to Guldvog. However, he said that this may change if the new strain turns out to be more virulent.Bjørn Guldvog emphasised that while the new strain will probably invoke certain restrictions, it is unlikely to lead to a full lockdown.The novel COVID strain was first discovered in South Africa and reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 24 November. It has since spread to several countries, including in Europe, which has so far responded with travel restrictions.As of now, 87.8 percent of all adult Norwegians have been vaccinated with two shots. However, despite the high level of vaccination, COVID-19 infections in Norway are currently at their peak, with a record 4,045 cases recorded over the past 24 hours.There have been some 268,000 infections and 1,092 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the 5.2-million-strong country since the pandemic began.
https://sputniknews.com/20210806/swedish-prof-doesnt-rule-out-a-fifth-covid-shot-1083539243.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082688136_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84666250522dcb2c22ed6b8375d6bc25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, norway, scandinavia, covid-19

Norway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary

08:02 GMT 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / LISI NIESNERFILE PHOTO: A nurse puts a used Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial in a disposal box with empty vials at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021
FILE PHOTO: A nurse puts a used Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial in a disposal box with empty vials at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / LISI NIESNER
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
While Norway's current definition of “fully vaccinated” still means two shots, this may change if the novel Omicron strain proves to be more virulent, its health boss suggested.
Norway's Health Director Bjørn Guldvog has argued that three doses of the COVID vaccine may not be enough, and a fourth one may be necessary already this spring.
The government’s current goal is for the entire adult population to get the so-called booster shot before Easter, but according to Health Director Bjørn Guldvog, it is not certain that this will be the last shot that people will need.

“We must be prepared for the fact that three doses of corona vaccine are not enough,” Guldvog told P4 Radio channel.

Amid fears that the novel Omicron variant could become dominant, vaccine manufacturers are considering new shots aimed specifically at defeating the new variant.

“I think they will do it, and that the vaccines will start to be available from March-April,” Guldvog said.

He emphasised, though, that it is far from certain that these vaccines will be available in Norway as early as March or April.

“Therefore, we depend on having a good vaccination rate with the ones we already have,” Guldvog mused.
However, despite the fact everyone will now receive the third dose, the definition of “fully vaccinated” will still include two shots, with no plans to change the criteria, according to Guldvog. However, he said that this may change if the new strain turns out to be more virulent.

“We must look at the effect of the new strain. It is not certain that being fully vaccinated will mean the same thing when the new variant becomes dominant,” the health director explained.

Bjørn Guldvog emphasised that while the new strain will probably invoke certain restrictions, it is unlikely to lead to a full lockdown.
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2021
Swedish Prof Doesn't Rule Out a Fifth COVID Shot
6 August, 06:11 GMT
The novel COVID strain was first discovered in South Africa and reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 24 November. It has since spread to several countries, including in Europe, which has so far responded with travel restrictions.
As of now, 87.8 percent of all adult Norwegians have been vaccinated with two shots. However, despite the high level of vaccination, COVID-19 infections in Norway are currently at their peak, with a record 4,045 cases recorded over the past 24 hours.
There have been some 268,000 infections and 1,092 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the 5.2-million-strong country since the pandemic began.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:07 GMTChurch of Sweden Under Fire For Calls to Investigate Israel for 'Apartheid'
08:03 GMTEpstein Accuser Claims Sex Predator Took Her to Meet Trump When She Was 14, Alleges No Wrongdoing
08:02 GMTNorway's Top Medical Bureaucrat Says Three COVID Shots Not Enough, Fourth May Become Necessary
07:48 GMTFSB Detains Three Ukrainian Special Agents Who Planned to Blow Up Black Sea Fleet Radio Center Mast
07:46 GMTTop US, Chinese Military Officials to Meet Amid Taiwan Tensions, Reports Say
07:39 GMTThree Arrested as Bomb Found Near US Ambassador's Residence in Icelandic Capital
07:13 GMTKamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say
06:38 GMTBoJo Under Pressure as New Allegations Arise Amid 'Boozy Party at Downing Street' Reports
06:34 GMTBelarusian President Lukashenko Says Not Going to Leave Big Politics
04:08 GMTChina Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Shinzo Abe's 'Erroneous' Taiwan Comments
03:59 GMT'It's Embarrassing': Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After Indefinite Suspension From CNN
03:56 GMTWill Ralf Rangnick Bring an End to Ronaldo's Days at Manchester United?
02:15 GMTLukashenko Speaks on Migrant Crisis, Ukraine and Explains Why Belarus Needs S-400s
02:15 GMTCurrent Myanmar, Afghanistan Envoys to UN to Keep Posts For Now - Russian Envoy
01:51 GMTUS-UK Talks on Steel Tariffs Removal Stalled Over Northern Ireland Clause - Reports
01:30 GMTEthiopian Army Recaptures Historic Lalibela, Eight Other Towns in Counteroffensive Against TPLF
01:10 GMT'Something Will Happen': Trump Suggests China Will Strike Taiwan After 2022 Beijing Olympics
00:26 GMTJan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
YesterdayTrump May Reportedly Self-Publish Memoir Over Fears of Lowball Advance by Top Publishing Firms
YesterdayHigher US Business Costs Pressure Led to Upped Inflation in November - Federal Reserve