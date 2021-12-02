Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS
Mic Drop! Video of Biden Saying He Doesn't 'Think About the Former President' Rocks Social Media
Mic Drop! Video of Biden Saying He Doesn't 'Think About the Former President' Rocks Social Media
Speaking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden quipped dismissively about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and a clip of the incident immediately went viral.When asked what he thinks about claims that Trump may have knowingly exposed him to coronavirus back at the times of the presidential debates, Biden wittily replied "I don't think about the former president," before smirking and turning away from the reporters.The line brought cheer to many netizens who flocked to Twitter threads to share the clip of Biden's "mic drop" and rejoice.Some people sarcastically noted that one should follow the President's lead.Others were less impressed with the response, noting that the Biden administration brings up Trump and his actions during his presidential tenure quite often.It was former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who had offered new insight on last year's presidential debates between then-candidates Biden and Trump. In his new book, "The Chief's Chief", Meadows asserted that the former President tested positive for COVID-19 on 26 September - three days before the scheduled debate with Biden.The claim immediately prompted speculations (mainly in mainstream media) that, by appearing at the debate anyway, Trump had exposed his rival to coronavirus. The ex-president himself, however, has dismissed the allegations as "fake news."Earlier in October, however, Trump offered much more flattering comments about Meadows' tome, recommending everyone order a copy if they "want to learn about politics, truth, our great administration, and exciting achievements that took place in Government".
12:58 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 02.12.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden departs after speaking about his administration's efforts to ease supply chain issues during the holiday season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden departs after speaking about his administration's efforts to ease supply chain issues during the holiday season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Daria Bedenko
The US President was asked to comment about a recent revelation from the ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who in his new book claimed that Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the presidential debate between the two then-candidates, thus putting Biden at risk.
Speaking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden quipped dismissively about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and a clip of the incident immediately went viral.
When asked what he thinks about claims that Trump may have knowingly exposed him to coronavirus back at the times of the presidential debates, Biden wittily replied "I don't think about the former president," before smirking and turning away from the reporters.
The line brought cheer to many netizens who flocked to Twitter threads to share the clip of Biden's "mic drop" and rejoice.
Some people sarcastically noted that one should follow the President's lead.
Others were less impressed with the response, noting that the Biden administration brings up Trump and his actions during his presidential tenure quite often.
It was former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who had offered new insight on last year's presidential debates between then-candidates Biden and Trump. In his new book, "The Chief's Chief", Meadows asserted that the former President tested positive for COVID-19 on 26 September - three days before the scheduled debate with Biden.
The claim immediately prompted speculations (mainly in mainstream media) that, by appearing at the debate anyway, Trump had exposed his rival to coronavirus. The ex-president himself, however, has dismissed the allegations as "fake news."
"The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate," Trump stated.
Earlier in October, however, Trump offered much more flattering comments about Meadows' tome, recommending everyone order a copy if they "want to learn about politics, truth, our great administration, and exciting achievements that took place in Government".
