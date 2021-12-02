https://sputniknews.com/20211202/mic-drop-video-of-biden-saying-he-doesnt-think-about-the-former-president-rocks-social-media-1091199007.html

Mic Drop! Video of Biden Saying He Doesn't 'Think About the Former President' Rocks Social Media

Mic Drop! Video of Biden Saying He Doesn't 'Think About the Former President' Rocks Social Media

The US President was asked to comment about a recent revelation from the ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who in his new book claimed that Donald Trump tested... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T12:58+0000

2021-12-02T12:58+0000

2021-12-02T13:11+0000

joe biden

debates

donald trump

us

covid-19

us election 2020

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091199183_0:17:2981:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_4d5e65c4f93a5480607cdc2bb0a1b1d7.jpg

Speaking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden quipped dismissively about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and a clip of the incident immediately went viral.When asked what he thinks about claims that Trump may have knowingly exposed him to coronavirus back at the times of the presidential debates, Biden wittily replied "I don't think about the former president," before smirking and turning away from the reporters.The line brought cheer to many netizens who flocked to Twitter threads to share the clip of Biden's "mic drop" and rejoice.Some people sarcastically noted that one should follow the President's lead.Others were less impressed with the response, noting that the Biden administration brings up Trump and his actions during his presidential tenure quite often.It was former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who had offered new insight on last year's presidential debates between then-candidates Biden and Trump. In his new book, "The Chief's Chief", Meadows asserted that the former President tested positive for COVID-19 on 26 September - three days before the scheduled debate with Biden.The claim immediately prompted speculations (mainly in mainstream media) that, by appearing at the debate anyway, Trump had exposed his rival to coronavirus. The ex-president himself, however, has dismissed the allegations as "fake news."Earlier in October, however, Trump offered much more flattering comments about Meadows' tome, recommending everyone order a copy if they "want to learn about politics, truth, our great administration, and exciting achievements that took place in Government".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

joe biden, debates, donald trump, us, covid-19, us election 2020, viral