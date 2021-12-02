https://sputniknews.com/20211202/kamala-harris-chief-spokesperson-to-leave-office-reports-say-1091188395.html

Kamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say

Kamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say

On 18 November, amid rumours of tensions between US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, multiple US media outlets reported that Kamala... 02.12.2021

Symone Sanders, Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson and senior advisor, is leaving the White House at the end of the year, according to CNN.Symone reportedly sent a note to staff on Wednesday announcing her decision.According to reports, it is not immediately clear where Symone Sanders is heading next.Simon Sanders, 31, is an American political strategist and commentator. She served as national press secretary for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. She left the campaign at the end of June 2016. In October 2016, she was hired by CNN's Democratic strategist and political commentator. In April 2019, Simon Sanders joined Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign as a Senior Advisor.Sanders has become the second official who was reported to have decided to leave the VP's team in the past month. In November, Kamala Harris' communications director, Ashley Etienne was said to be planning on leaving the Biden administration in December to "pursue other opportunities". The reported resignations come against the background of rumours about growing tension between US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.On 14 November, CNN, citing sources, published material saying that Harris had complaints about her limited powers and that she was given deliberately losing orders that did not correspond to her competence and did not allow her to declare herself as a candidate for the presidency.

