International
Kamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say
Kamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say
On 18 November, amid rumours of tensions between US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, multiple US media outlets reported that Kamala... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
Symone Sanders, Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson and senior advisor, is leaving the White House at the end of the year, according to CNN.Symone reportedly sent a note to staff on Wednesday announcing her decision.According to reports, it is not immediately clear where Symone Sanders is heading next.Simon Sanders, 31, is an American political strategist and commentator. She served as national press secretary for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. She left the campaign at the end of June 2016. In October 2016, she was hired by CNN's Democratic strategist and political commentator. In April 2019, Simon Sanders joined Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign as a Senior Advisor.Sanders has become the second official who was reported to have decided to leave the VP's team in the past month. In November, Kamala Harris' communications director, Ashley Etienne was said to be planning on leaving the Biden administration in December to "pursue other opportunities". The reported resignations come against the background of rumours about growing tension between US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.On 14 November, CNN, citing sources, published material saying that Harris had complaints about her limited powers and that she was given deliberately losing orders that did not correspond to her competence and did not allow her to declare herself as a candidate for the presidency.
Kamala Harris' Chief Spokesperson to Leave Office, Reports Say

07:13 GMT 02.12.2021
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the press as her press secretary Symone Sanders looks on at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport before she boards Air Force Two to return to Washington, DC, June 14, 2021 in Greer, South Carolina. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
On 18 November, amid rumours of tensions between US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, multiple US media outlets reported that Kamala Harris' Communications Director Ashley Etienne was set to leave the VP's team in December.
Symone Sanders, Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson and senior advisor, is leaving the White House at the end of the year, according to CNN.

"Symone has served honourably for three years," the source said as quoted by the CNN. "The President and Vice President are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player; and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year."

Symone reportedly sent a note to staff on Wednesday announcing her decision.

"From my first days on the President's campaign to travelling with the VP when she joined the ticket, to witnessing the historic swearing in of the President and Vice President. It's been an honour," Symone said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

According to reports, it is not immediately clear where Symone Sanders is heading next.
Simon Sanders, 31, is an American political strategist and commentator. She served as national press secretary for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. She left the campaign at the end of June 2016. In October 2016, she was hired by CNN's Democratic strategist and political commentator. In April 2019, Simon Sanders joined Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign as a Senior Advisor.
Sanders has become the second official who was reported to have decided to leave the VP's team in the past month. In November, Kamala Harris' communications director, Ashley Etienne was said to be planning on leaving the Biden administration in December to "pursue other opportunities".
The reported resignations come against the background of rumours about growing tension between US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
On 14 November, CNN, citing sources, published material saying that Harris had complaints about her limited powers and that she was given deliberately losing orders that did not correspond to her competence and did not allow her to declare herself as a candidate for the presidency.
