International
Kamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions
Kamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions
The US Vice-President is weathering a storm that has arisen after CNN reported earlier in the week that tensions have been worsening in the White House, with... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden, us, kamala harris, white house

Kamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions

15:17 GMT 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the U.S. Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the U.S. Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Daria Bedenko
The US Vice-President is weathering a storm that has arisen after CNN reported earlier in the week that tensions have been worsening in the White House, with key West Wing aides "worn out" by the "entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus" of Harris' office.
0Vice-President Kamala Harris weighed in on the tensions surrounding her and her role in the Biden administration, emphasising that she does not feel "misused" or "underused" within the Cabinet.
Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on 'Good Morning America', Harris described her week as "good", elaborating on her trips and meetings and stressing that she and the President are "getting things done and we’re doing it together".
When Stephanopoulos asked her whether she felt "misused" or "underused" in the Biden administration, Harris said: "No, I don't".
“I am very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished but I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do and we are going to get it done,” Harris said.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, on her first day back after testing positive for COVID-19, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Psaki Puts Blame on Sexism and Racism as VP Harris Suffers Backlash, Ratings Slide
10:44 GMT
Harris' excitement comes as alongside rumours that her position in Biden's White House appears to be teetering, with CNN asserting earlier in the week that key aides in the West Wing are "worn out" by what is described as her office's "entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus". On Tuesday, a Fox News anchor even suggested that the reported tensions in the White House may indicate a readiness to "oust" the Vice President.
Even despite moves by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to defend the VP as Biden's "vital" partner, Harris is still fending off massive criticism about her performance in the vice-presidential office, while facing a plunge in her approval ratings. Only 28 percent of Americans appear to approve of her performance, putting her even lower than Biden, whose rating has also plummeted.
