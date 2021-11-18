https://sputniknews.com/20211118/kamala-harris-reaffirms-her-excitement-to-work-with-biden-as-reports-emerge-of-wh-tensions-1090831468.html

Kamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions

Kamala Harris Reaffirms Her 'Excitement' to Work With Biden As Reports Emerge of WH Tensions

The US Vice-President is weathering a storm that has arisen after CNN reported earlier in the week that tensions have been worsening in the White House, with... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T15:17+0000

2021-11-18T15:17+0000

2021-11-18T15:17+0000

joe biden

us

kamala harris

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090831573_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c7336094496dc5114c1928fe187162fe.jpg

0Vice-President Kamala Harris weighed in on the tensions surrounding her and her role in the Biden administration, emphasising that she does not feel "misused" or "underused" within the Cabinet.Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on 'Good Morning America', Harris described her week as "good", elaborating on her trips and meetings and stressing that she and the President are "getting things done and we’re doing it together".When Stephanopoulos asked her whether she felt "misused" or "underused" in the Biden administration, Harris said: "No, I don't".Harris' excitement comes as alongside rumours that her position in Biden's White House appears to be teetering, with CNN asserting earlier in the week that key aides in the West Wing are "worn out" by what is described as her office's "entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus". On Tuesday, a Fox News anchor even suggested that the reported tensions in the White House may indicate a readiness to "oust" the Vice President.Even despite moves by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to defend the VP as Biden's "vital" partner, Harris is still fending off massive criticism about her performance in the vice-presidential office, while facing a plunge in her approval ratings. Only 28 percent of Americans appear to approve of her performance, putting her even lower than Biden, whose rating has also plummeted.

https://sputniknews.com/20211118/psaki-puts-blame-on-sexism-and-racism-as-vp-harris-suffers-backlash-ratings-slide-1090823908.html

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

joe biden, us, kamala harris, white house