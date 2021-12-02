Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/covid-omicron-variant-found-in-paris-on-person-who-returned-from-nigeria-french-health-body-says-1091192646.html
COVID Omicron Variant Found in Paris on Person Who Returned From Nigeria, French Health Body Says
2021-12-02T08:34+0000
2021-12-02T08:43+0000
A case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the Paris/Ile-de-France region, the health authorities of region said in a press release this Thursday morning. This is the first confirmed case in mainland France. The infected is a man who returned from Nigeria in late November.The wife of the infected man also tested positive for COVID-19 and tests are underway to find out if it is the Omicron variant, according to the BFMTV. The couple have been in solitary confinement at their home since their arrival on French territory.The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the new coronavirus strain, which was originally detected in South Africa, as a variant of concern during an emergency meeting last week. The WHO dubbed the new coronavirus strain B.1.1.529 Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.South African health officials have said the Omicron variant was discovered in fully vaccinated individuals, is more transmissible, but the cases have been mild.
COVID Omicron Variant Found in Paris on Person Who Returned From Nigeria, French Health Body Says

08:34 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 02.12.2021)
Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to avoid "travel apartheid" of African countries over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.
