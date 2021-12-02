Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Joe Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing four bills from the South Court Auditorium at the White House, in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2021
Earlier, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been registered in California.
Watch a live broadcast from Maryland where US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed in California.
In late November, the World Health Organisation designated the new coronavirus strain, which was originally detected in South Africa, as a variant of concern and called it B.1.1.529 Omicron. According to South African health officials, Omicron is more transmissible but cases have so far been mild.
