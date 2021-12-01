Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/womens-tennis-association-suspends-tournaments-in-china-due-to-situation-with-peng-shuai-1091183142.html
Women's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
Women's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has suspended all tournaments in China due to the situation with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, WTA... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T19:40+0000
2021-12-01T19:58+0000
women tennis association (wta)
shuai peng
tennis
suspension
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090852549_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e8265e2675068f962b04c3525609c26a.jpg
"With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong. In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," Simon said.The tennis star disappeared from public after publishing on November 2 a statement on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, accusing the former Chinese vice-premier, 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, Peng's accounts were removed from Chinese social networks and the athlete stopped communicating, raising concerns for her safety.On November 21, she finally appeared in public for the first time in several weeks at the opening ceremony of a teenage tennis match final in Beijing. The next day, Peng confirmed she was safe and well in a video call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.On November 22, Human Rights Watch urged the IOC not to promote alleged Chinese propaganda, noting that the organization's collaboration with Beijing on Peng's reappearance undermined its human rights commitment. HRW also urged the IOC to convince the Chinese authorities to launch an independent investigation into the situation.Early last week, IOC Senior Member Dick Pound told Bloomberg that all allegations by HRW were silly and not supported by the evidence. He denied claims that the IOC confirmed Peng's safety only to avoid direct conflict with Beijing.
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/china-calls-to-halt-malicious-hyping-of-tennis-player-peng-shuai-1090948759.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090852549_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfb1ac322ea0389a7c0b3856986ead8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
women tennis association (wta), shuai peng, tennis, suspension

Women's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai

19:40 GMT 01.12.2021 (Updated: 19:58 GMT 01.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / WILLIAM WEST(FILES) This file photo taken on January 13, 2019 shows China's Peng Shuai serving the ball during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 13, 2019 shows China's Peng Shuai serving the ball during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / WILLIAM WEST
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has suspended all tournaments in China due to the situation with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a Wednesday statement.
"With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong. In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," Simon said.
The tennis star disappeared from public after publishing on November 2 a statement on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, accusing the former Chinese vice-premier, 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, Peng's accounts were removed from Chinese social networks and the athlete stopped communicating, raising concerns for her safety.
On November 21, she finally appeared in public for the first time in several weeks at the opening ceremony of a teenage tennis match final in Beijing. The next day, Peng confirmed she was safe and well in a video call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.
China's Shuai Peng hits a return against Japan's Nao Hibino during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
China Calls to Halt 'Malicious Hyping' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai
23 November, 08:43 GMT
On November 22, Human Rights Watch urged the IOC not to promote alleged Chinese propaganda, noting that the organization's collaboration with Beijing on Peng's reappearance undermined its human rights commitment. HRW also urged the IOC to convince the Chinese authorities to launch an independent investigation into the situation.
Early last week, IOC Senior Member Dick Pound told Bloomberg that all allegations by HRW were silly and not supported by the evidence. He denied claims that the IOC confirmed Peng's safety only to avoid direct conflict with Beijing.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:40 GMTWomen's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
19:27 GMTSuspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
19:21 GMTAmerican Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
19:15 GMTControversy Over Messi's Ballon d'Or Win Escalates as Ronaldo Backs Claims That PSG Ace Stole Award
19:13 GMTVideo: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy
19:06 GMTMacron Calls BoJo 'Clown' With 'Attitude of Good-For-Nothing', French Media Claims
18:59 GMT'UFO Cloaked Inside Cloud' Spotted Above Florida, Blogger Claims
18:48 GMT'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis
18:47 GMTCalifornia Health Officials Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
18:33 GMTRepublicans Fear 'Civil War' in Wake of Ilhan Omar Scandal, Voice Concerns About 2022 Midterms
18:05 GMTDeath Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4
17:05 GMTWhat Pushed Donald Trump to View US Intelligence Community With Suspicion During His Tenure
16:42 GMT'Melding of Services': Australia Won’t Lose ‘Sovereignty’ Under AUKUS, says Biden’s 'Asia Tsar'
16:42 GMTIndia's Top Car-maker Maruti Suzuki's November Sales Down 9% On Chip Shortage
16:23 GMTMassive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid 'Taller Than Chrysler Building' To Approach Earth Next Week
15:38 GMTUK Parliament Reportedly on Lockdown After Man Cycles Through Security Gates - Photos
15:34 GMTUS School Shootings on the Rise After Pandemic-Caused Hiatus
15:23 GMTDominic Raab Under Pressure To Bring In UK Child Cruelty Register After Approving ‘Tony’s Law’
15:08 GMTRonaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report
14:46 GMTAnother UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices