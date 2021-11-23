https://sputniknews.com/20211123/china-calls-to-halt-malicious-hyping-of-tennis-player-peng-shuai-1090948759.html

China Calls to Halt 'Malicious Hyping' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai

Tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from the public eye after publishing a sexual assault accusation against the former Chinese vice-premier on Weibo on 2... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian has urged “certain people” to stop the "malicious hyping" of the Peng Shuai issue, saying that the situation around the tennis player should not be politicised.On Sunday, Peng held a video call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), saying that she's "safe and well" at her Beijing home, as Western media and governments started sounding the alarm over her "disappearance" from the public eye. Over the weekend, she also appeared at the opening ceremony of the finals of the junior tennis competition in Beijing.Earlier in the month, the 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on the Weibo social media platform, accusing 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, the former Chinese vice-premier, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, while Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegation, the tennis player was not seen in public, fueling questions regarding her whereabouts and raising concerns for her safety.

