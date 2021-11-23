Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Israeli Defence Minister Reportedly Accuses Iran of Launching Maritime Attacks From UAE Bases
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/china-calls-to-halt-malicious-hyping-of-tennis-player-peng-shuai-1090948759.html
China Calls to Halt 'Malicious Hyping' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai
China Calls to Halt 'Malicious Hyping' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai
Tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from the public eye after publishing a sexual assault accusation against the former Chinese vice-premier on Weibo on 2... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T08:43+0000
2021-11-23T08:43+0000
asia & pacific
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090807682_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc7341b2e244247799efba608647995.jpg
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian has urged “certain people” to stop the "malicious hyping" of the Peng Shuai issue, saying that the situation around the tennis player should not be politicised.On Sunday, Peng held a video call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), saying that she's "safe and well" at her Beijing home, as Western media and governments started sounding the alarm over her "disappearance" from the public eye. Over the weekend, she also appeared at the opening ceremony of the finals of the junior tennis competition in Beijing.Earlier in the month, the 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on the Weibo social media platform, accusing 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, the former Chinese vice-premier, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, while Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegation, the tennis player was not seen in public, fueling questions regarding her whereabouts and raising concerns for her safety.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090807682_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e695ca8f3d3c65975bfa149b3a3591e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china

China Calls to Halt 'Malicious Hyping' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai

08:43 GMT 23.11.2021
© GREG WOODChina's Shuai Peng hits a return against Japan's Nao Hibino during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2020.
China's Shuai Peng hits a return against Japan's Nao Hibino during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© GREG WOOD
Subscribe
Tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from the public eye after publishing a sexual assault accusation against the former Chinese vice-premier on Weibo on 2 November. The post was soon removed.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian has urged “certain people” to stop the "malicious hyping" of the Peng Shuai issue, saying that the situation around the tennis player should not be politicised.

"This is not a diplomatic matter. I believe everyone will have seen she has recently attended some public activities and also held a video call with IOC President Bach. I hope certain people will cease malicious hyping, let alone politicization," Zhao told a presser.

On Sunday, Peng held a video call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), saying that she's "safe and well" at her Beijing home, as Western media and governments started sounding the alarm over her "disappearance" from the public eye. Over the weekend, she also appeared at the opening ceremony of the finals of the junior tennis competition in Beijing.
Earlier in the month, the 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on the Weibo social media platform, accusing 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, the former Chinese vice-premier, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, while Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegation, the tennis player was not seen in public, fueling questions regarding her whereabouts and raising concerns for her safety.
100010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:33 GMTMoscow Slams US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'Illegal and Wrong'
09:21 GMTIsraeli Defence Minister Reportedly Accuses Iran of Launching Maritime Attacks From UAE Bases
09:18 GMTTurkish Lira Sinks to Lowest Ever Against US Dollar
09:08 GMTIndia: Father Accidentally Runs Car Over His 4-Year-Old Son - Graphic Video [18+]
09:08 GMTIndian MP Slams Modi for 'Scrapping' Plan to Raise Mountain Strike Corps Against China in 2018
08:43 GMTChina Calls to Halt 'Malicious Hyping' of Tennis Player Peng Shuai
08:42 GMTIndian Schoolboy Injured By Exploding Ice-Cream Bomb
08:39 GMTPrince Andrew, Epstein Sex Abuse Accuser Reportedly Won't Testify at Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
08:22 GMTMaroon or Green? Viral Video of Colour-Changing Hat Leaves Netizens Stunned
07:58 GMTChina Launches New Gaofen-3 02 Earth-Observation Satellite, Reports Say
07:54 GMTAustralian Parliament to Launch Inquiry Into AUKUS Alliance, Reports Say
07:45 GMT'Pure Fantasy': Pakistan Rejects Indian Claims of Downing F-16 Aircraft During 2019 Aerial Dogfight
07:21 GMTFrance Reportedly 'Rebuffed' UK Bid to Patrol Its Beaches For Migrants Over 'Sovereignty' Concerns
07:12 GMTAppointment of Zinedine Zidane as PSG Manager 'Imminent' as Pochettino Set for a Move to Man Utd
06:56 GMTSri Lanka, Russia Agreed on Cooperation to Fight Against Terrorism
06:53 GMTAt Least 46 People Killed in Bus Accident in Bulgaria, Interior Ministry Says
06:48 GMT'Most Dangerous Election Tactic': Australian Opposition Leader Denounces Canberra's Taiwan Policy
06:45 GMTNetflix Sued for Defamation Over Drama About Assassination of Swedish PM Olof Palme
06:33 GMTBelgrade Expects Productive Vucic Visit to Moscow, Energy Top of Agenda, Serbian Envoy Says
06:27 GMTPriyanka Chopra's Mother Quashes Nick Jonas Divorce Rumours After Actress Drops Surname