Ronaldo's Bodyguards Investigated in Portugal Over Suspicion of Illegal Work – Report

The twin bodyguards of Portuguese football star Cristian Ronaldo are being investigated by Portuguese authorities after being suspected of providing close protection services illegally, The Mirror reports citing local media.According to the newspaper, the bodyguards – Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro – served before with the Portuguese military detachment in Afghanistan, and are currently on unpaid leave from Portugal’s Public Security Police (PSP) amid the ongoing probe.The Ramalheiro brothers now face the prospects of being put on trial for carrying out private security without police permission, with an insider reportedly explaining that working in private security in Portugal without having a license issued by the police can lead to up to five years in jail.While the person who knowingly hires unlicensed bodyguards in Portugal may also face prosecution, the newspaper notes that there is currently “no suggestion that Ronaldo is suspected of any wrongdoing.”The twin bodyguards, who were reportedly first investigated after being seen twice working for Ronaldo in Lisbon, may also face disciplinary proceedings upon their return to PSP.While the newspaper did ask a PSP spokesman about the probe, he told them that they “do not comment on cases under investigation.”

