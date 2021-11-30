Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/cristiano-ronaldo-slams-ballon-dor-chief-a-liar-for-claiming-his-ambition-was-to-outrival-messi-1091141935.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi
Portuguese forward for England’s Premier League club Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted the coveted Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) trophy five times... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T12:08+0000
2021-11-30T12:08+0000
champions league
manchester united
juventus
cristiano ronaldo
sport
france
fc real madrid
football
lionel messi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775415_0:545:2000:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_39fc004516662ce9f6514cfdb4dad3f0.jpg
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has accused France Football's editor-in-chief and the man in charge of the Ballon d'Or for the last years, of "lying". The 36-year-old went on Instagram on Monday evening to blast Pascal Ferre for using his name to "promote himself" and "promote the post he works for". The chief editor of France Football, the French weekly publication that has organized the Ballon d'Or awards recognizing the best soccer players in the world since 1956, told The New York Times in a story about the 2021 Ballon d'Or: Argentinian Lionel Messi, currently forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Spain’s Barcelona in August, has just won his record seventh Ballon d'Or, two more than the five won by Ronaldo, who finished sixth in the 2021 voting. Cristiano Ronaldo has emphatically denied that such a conversation with Ferre ever took place. The striker, who was not tipped to win the award in 2021, with Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho the leading candidates besides the winner – Messi - also addressed speculations regarding his absence at the gala ceremony on Monday. He added that the “biggest ambition” of his career is to win national and international titles for clubs he represents and for his country's national team. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award with Manchester United in 2008. He later secured the trophy in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 with Real Madrid. This year witnessed the forward wrap up an end to his Juventus career on a disappointing note. While the Italian club reaped the Coppa Italia, it allowed rival Inter to end the Old Lady’s Serie A dominance.Furthermore, Porto denied the Portuguese striker an attempt to secure a sixth Champions League crown. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League five times - four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775415_0:750:2000:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_3477eeaaecfe372615cfdfbbae0573fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
champions league, manchester united, juventus, cristiano ronaldo, sport, france, fc real madrid, football, lionel messi

Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi

12:08 GMT 30.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTAPortugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTA
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Portuguese forward for England’s Premier League club Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted the coveted Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) trophy five times over the course of his illustrious career – now two less than Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi.
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has accused France Football's editor-in-chief and the man in charge of the Ballon d'Or for the last years, of "lying". The 36-year-old went on Instagram on Monday evening to blast Pascal Ferre for using his name to "promote himself" and "promote the post he works for".
The chief editor of France Football, the French weekly publication that has organized the Ballon d'Or awards recognizing the best soccer players in the world since 1956, told The New York Times in a story about the 2021 Ballon d'Or:
“Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi… and I know that because he has told me.”
Argentinian Lionel Messi, currently forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Spain’s Barcelona in August, has just won his record seventh Ballon d'Or, two more than the five won by Ronaldo, who finished sixth in the 2021 voting.
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERParis St Germain's Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or award
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or award - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or award
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Cristiano Ronaldo has emphatically denied that such a conversation with Ferre ever took place.
"Today's development explains Pascal Ferre's statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballons d'Or than Lionel Messi. Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, with absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or,” said Ronaldo, according to a translation of the text written in Portuguese and addressed to his 371 million Instagram followers.
The striker, who was not tipped to win the award in 2021, with Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho the leading candidates besides the winner – Messi - also addressed speculations regarding his absence at the gala ceremony on Monday.
"And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist. I always congratulate whoever wins, with the sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone,” fumed Ronaldo.
He added that the “biggest ambition” of his career is to win national and international titles for clubs he represents and for his country's national team.
"I end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my teammates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest…" concluded Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award with Manchester United in 2008. He later secured the trophy in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 with Real Madrid.
© East News / AP Photo/Keystone, Walter BieriCristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
Cristiano Ronaldo
© East News / AP Photo/Keystone, Walter Bieri
This year witnessed the forward wrap up an end to his Juventus career on a disappointing note. While the Italian club reaped the Coppa Italia, it allowed rival Inter to end the Old Lady’s Serie A dominance.
© REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCASoccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Spezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected during the match
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Spezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected during the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Spezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected during the match
© REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCA
Furthermore, Porto denied the Portuguese striker an attempt to secure a sixth Champions League crown. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League five times - four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:09 GMTUK Competition Regulator Orders Facebook to Sell GIF Sharing Platform Giphy
12:08 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi
12:06 GMTRussia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
12:04 GMTChina Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says
11:57 GMT'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
11:55 GMTPeople With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
11:40 GMTLavrov Says NATO Military Equipment Being Moved to Russian Border
11:18 GMTMigrant Camp Reportedly Being Torn Down by French Police Amid Simmering UK-France Channel Row
11:15 GMTFrench Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid
11:15 GMTMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella Sells Half His Shares in Company
11:09 GMTTrump's 'Fact-Free' Approach Posed Great Challenge to Presidential Intel Briefings, CIA Says
11:00 GMTUK Measures to Tackle Omicron Variant 'Proportionate and Responsible', PM Johnson Says
10:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked
10:32 GMTIstanbul Airports Suspend Flights due to Hurricane - Airline
10:31 GMTRussia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly
10:16 GMTAndrew Cuomo Accuser Blasts CNN Host as Part of 'System' Shielding Powerful Men From Accountability
10:08 GMTUAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Shot, RDIF Says
10:06 GMTKremlin: Gas Sale is Primary Issue, Transit via Ukraine is Secondary One
09:40 GMTChild Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government
09:40 GMTCrown Prince Says Japan Needs Norms Against Media Slander