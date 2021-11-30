https://sputniknews.com/20211130/cristiano-ronaldo-slams-ballon-dor-chief-a-liar-for-claiming-his-ambition-was-to-outrival-messi-1091141935.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi

Portuguese forward for England’s Premier League club Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted the coveted Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) trophy five times... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has accused France Football's editor-in-chief and the man in charge of the Ballon d'Or for the last years, of "lying". The 36-year-old went on Instagram on Monday evening to blast Pascal Ferre for using his name to "promote himself" and "promote the post he works for". The chief editor of France Football, the French weekly publication that has organized the Ballon d'Or awards recognizing the best soccer players in the world since 1956, told The New York Times in a story about the 2021 Ballon d'Or: Argentinian Lionel Messi, currently forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Spain’s Barcelona in August, has just won his record seventh Ballon d'Or, two more than the five won by Ronaldo, who finished sixth in the 2021 voting. Cristiano Ronaldo has emphatically denied that such a conversation with Ferre ever took place. The striker, who was not tipped to win the award in 2021, with Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho the leading candidates besides the winner – Messi - also addressed speculations regarding his absence at the gala ceremony on Monday. He added that the “biggest ambition” of his career is to win national and international titles for clubs he represents and for his country's national team. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award with Manchester United in 2008. He later secured the trophy in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 with Real Madrid. This year witnessed the forward wrap up an end to his Juventus career on a disappointing note. While the Italian club reaped the Coppa Italia, it allowed rival Inter to end the Old Lady’s Serie A dominance.Furthermore, Porto denied the Portuguese striker an attempt to secure a sixth Champions League crown. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League five times - four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.

