Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi
Portuguese forward for England’s Premier League club Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted the coveted Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) trophy five times over the course of his illustrious career – now two less than Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi.
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has accused France Football's editor-in-chief and the man in charge of the Ballon d'Or for the last years, of "lying". The 36-year-old went on Instagram on Monday evening to blast Pascal Ferre for using his name to "promote himself" and "promote the post he works for".
The chief editor of France Football, the French weekly publication that has organized the Ballon d'Or awards recognizing the best soccer players in the world since 1956, told The New York Times in a story about the 2021 Ballon d'Or:
“Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi… and I know that because he has told me.”
Argentinian Lionel Messi, currently forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Spain’s Barcelona in August, has just won his record seventh Ballon d'Or, two more than the five won by Ronaldo, who finished sixth in the 2021 voting.
Cristiano Ronaldo has emphatically denied that such a conversation with Ferre ever took place.
"Today's development explains Pascal Ferre's statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballons d'Or than Lionel Messi. Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, with absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or,” said Ronaldo, according to a translation of the text written in Portuguese and addressed to his 371 million Instagram followers.
The striker, who was not tipped to win the award in 2021, with Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho the leading candidates besides the winner – Messi - also addressed speculations regarding his absence at the gala ceremony on Monday.
"And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist. I always congratulate whoever wins, with the sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone,” fumed Ronaldo.
He added that the “biggest ambition” of his career is to win national and international titles for clubs he represents and for his country's national team.
"I end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my teammates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest…" concluded Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award with Manchester United in 2008. He later secured the trophy in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 with Real Madrid.
This year witnessed the forward wrap up an end to his Juventus career on a disappointing note. While the Italian club reaped the Coppa Italia, it allowed rival Inter to end the Old Lady’s Serie A dominance.
Furthermore, Porto denied the Portuguese striker an attempt to secure a sixth Champions League crown. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League five times - four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.