https://sputniknews.com/20211201/priyanka-chopra-shares-how-she-and-nick-jonas-made-their-marriage-work-amid-really-tough-schedule-1091160736.html

Priyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule

Priyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule

It has been quite a busy year for the power couple actress Priyanka Chopra and pop singer Nick Jonas, who had to spend a lot of time apart due to work... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-01T08:26+0000

2021-12-01T08:26+0000

2021-12-01T08:26+0000

celebrity

society

celebrity

actress

relationship

long distance

priyanka chopra

bollywood

pop star

pop singer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107621/44/1076214497_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_4787ea10e57b825b115ad16927632207.jpg

Indian American actress Priyanka Chopra has shared how she and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, managed to make their marriage work amid "really tough" work schedules.In a recent podcast show with 'InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown', Priyanka, 39, spilled the beans and said both she and Nick, 29, keep each other first — no matter the distance.However, the couple "prioritised" each other in everything they did and visited each other. She also gave Nick credit for being extremely caring and supportive. "It's very important to keep a check on another person's heart and how they're feeling. And I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that," Priyanka said.Talking about how they made their long-distance relationship work, she added, "He (Nick) would just drop everything — come in for even, like a day — just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right." Priyanka shared that meeting in times of the COVID-19 pandemic was very risky but they managed the best way possible. "We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful. He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off," she said.Despite being miles apart from each other, the couple have ensured that they stay connected and "talk all the time".Priyanka and Nick are celebrating their three-year anniversary on 1 December.In 2017, the couple met for the first time at a party that turned out to be the starting point of their relationship. The two stole the limelight at the red carpet of the Met Gala the same year.After dating for over a year, they got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot on 1 December in traditional Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

celebrity, society, celebrity, actress, relationship, long distance, priyanka chopra, bollywood, pop star, pop singer, nick jonas, celebrity gossip, india