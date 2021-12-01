https://sputniknews.com/20211201/priyanka-chopra-shares-how-she-and-nick-jonas-made-their-marriage-work-amid-really-tough-schedule-1091160736.html
Priyanka Chopra Shares How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work Amid 'Really Tough' Schedule
It has been quite a busy year for the power couple actress Priyanka Chopra and pop singer Nick Jonas, who had to spend a lot of time apart due to work commitments. While Priyanka was in London, shooting for her upcoming movie 'Citadel', Nick stayed in the US for his music career.
Indian American actress Priyanka Chopra
has shared how she and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, managed to make their marriage work amid "really tough" work schedules.
In a recent podcast show with 'InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown', Priyanka,
39, spilled the beans and said both she and Nick, 29, keep each other first — no matter the distance.
"Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K. It just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened. But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay," Priyanka said.
However, the couple "prioritised" each other in everything they did and visited each other. She also gave Nick credit for being extremely caring and supportive.
"It's very important to keep a check on another person's heart and how they're feeling. And I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that," Priyanka said.
Talking about how they made their long-distance relationship work, she added, "He (Nick) would just drop everything — come in for even, like a day — just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right."
Priyanka shared that meeting in times of the COVID-19 pandemic was very risky but they managed the best way possible.
"We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful. He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off," she said.
Despite being miles apart from each other, the couple have ensured that they stay connected and "talk all the time".
"We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets. We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other champions but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time," Priyanka said.
Priyanka and Nick are celebrating their three-year anniversary on 1 December.
In 2017, the couple met for the first time at a party that turned out to be the starting point of their relationship. The two stole the limelight at the red carpet of the Met Gala the same year.
After dating for over a year, they got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot on 1 December in traditional Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.