'I Showed Him What a Successful Acting Career Looks Like': WATCH Priyanka Chopra Roast Nick Jonas

A video of actress Priyanka Chopra having a dig at her husband Nick Jonas' acting career has gone viral, leaving viewers in stitches.Pop singer Jonas has recently released 'The Jonas Brothers Family Roast' show and in a short clip, Priyanka says that the two of them are constantly teaching each other something: Nick has taught her how to use TikTok, and Priyanka has taught him “what a successful acting career looks like”.The well-aimed barb left Nick hiding his face in his hands while his brothers Kevin, Joe, and the audience had a good laugh.Calling herself "the most famous Jonas", Priyanka took a jibe at Nick and his brothers and said that though they are always on Instagram and look cute in their posts together, the three brothers combined don’t have as many followers as she has on Instagram (more than 70 million).Priyanka also said that she would marry actor Chris Hemsworth if he became single. In a moment of unbelievable candour which leaves even Nick stunned, Priyanka says that they are the only couple who don’t have a baby yet and reveals, “We are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.” At this point the audience erupts into gales of laughter.Hosted by American actor Kenan Thompson, 'The Jonas Brothers Family Roast' show on Netflix has become one of the most talked-about shows on subscription channel OTT Play.

