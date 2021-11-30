Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/trial-of-former-police-officer-kim-potter-begins-in-us-court-for-shooting-of-daunte-wright-1091151107.html
Trial of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins in US Court for Shooting of Daunte Wright
Trial of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins in US Court for Shooting of Daunte Wright
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter began in the Hennepin County Court on Tuesday, where she faces charges including... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
Potter shot and killed Wright, a black man, during a traffic stop after purportedly mistaking her handgun for her taser. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.The trial is currently in the jury selection phase, with opening statements expected to begin by December 8 and a verdict reached by December 24, according to presiding judge Regina Chu. If the trial needs to continue beyond that date, a break will be taken for the holiday season before resuming, Chu added.The shooting sparked further tensions between law enforcement and police reform protesters, as it took place in the middle of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, in a courthouse just ten miles away from where the Wright shooting occurred.Potter could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of first degree manslaughter, and up to ten years if found guilty of second degree manslaughter under Minnesota law.
Trial of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins in US Court for Shooting of Daunte Wright

17:52 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / DAVID DEE DELGADOPeople look at a memorial in Washington Square Park for Daunte Wright and for Dominique Lucious in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2021.
People look at a memorial in Washington Square Park for Daunte Wright and for Dominique Lucious in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / DAVID DEE DELGADO
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter began in the Hennepin County Court on Tuesday, where she faces charges including first and second degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Daunte Wright in April, 2021.
Potter shot and killed Wright, a black man, during a traffic stop after purportedly mistaking her handgun for her taser. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The trial is currently in the jury selection phase, with opening statements expected to begin by December 8 and a verdict reached by December 24, according to presiding judge Regina Chu. If the trial needs to continue beyond that date, a break will be taken for the holiday season before resuming, Chu added.
Members of Daunte Wright's family visit a memorial site near the place he was killed on April 14, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2021
Minnesota AG Adds First-Degree Manslaughter Charge Against Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright
2 September, 22:20 GMT
The shooting sparked further tensions between law enforcement and police reform protesters, as it took place in the middle of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, in a courthouse just ten miles away from where the Wright shooting occurred.
Potter could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of first degree manslaughter, and up to ten years if found guilty of second degree manslaughter under Minnesota law.
