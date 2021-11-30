https://sputniknews.com/20211130/the-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-begins-and-gofundme-deletes-fundraiser-for-darrell-brooks-1091124819.html

The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Begins and GoFundMe Deletes Fundraiser for Darrell Brooks

The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Begins and GoFundMe Deletes Fundraiser for Darrell Brooks

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T09:06+0000

2021-11-30T09:06+0000

2021-11-30T09:06+0000

world health organization (who)

honduras

ngo

us

japan

germany

black panthers

covid-19

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091124794_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_065549d7ca84e5cb137de1c2d3c71ecb.jpg

The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Begins and GoFundMe Deletes Fundraiser for Darrell Brooks On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO, and jury selections in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial have concluded.

GUESTDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Kamala Harris Criticism, COVID-19, and White BacklashWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Xiomara Castro, Cartel Violence, and Honduras ImmigrationIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about global capitalism, the second amendment, and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Daniel talked about the political left and how everything has become racialized to the Democrats. Daniel gave his analysis on the second amendment and how it affects American culture.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed about his coverage of the Honduran elections, US influence in Central America, and NGOs. Wyatt talked about the voting interference from the National Party movement and the media in Honduras. Wyatt discussed the high unemployment in Honduras and the out-of-control violence in the country.We also discuss the situation around Darrell Brooks and the fundraiser for him on the GoFundMe platform.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

honduras

us

japan

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

world health organization (who), honduras, ngo, us, japan, germany, black panthers, covid-19, the backstory, аудио, radio