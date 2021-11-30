https://sputniknews.com/20211130/sweden-sticks-to-non-participation-not-applying-for-nato-membership-new-prime-minister-says-1091152126.html

Sweden Sticks to Non-Participation, Not Applying for NATO Membership, New Prime Minister Says

Sweden Sticks to Non-Participation, Not Applying for NATO Membership, New Prime Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden has no plans to join NATO, the country's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, said on Tuesday while presenting the new government's... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T18:41+0000

2021-11-30T18:41+0000

2021-11-30T18:47+0000

news

sweden

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091152097_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c8764f122131781114589dd34e0167.jpg

"Our non-participation in military alliances serves our country well and contributes to stability and security in northern Europe. Sweden will not apply for membership in NATO. Sweden will not take a passive stance if another Nordic country or EU member state suffers a disaster or an attack, and we expect these countries to act in the same way if Sweden is affected," Andersson said in a statement posted on the government's website.Andersson also said that Sweden will strengthen its defence cooperation with Finland and other Nordic neighbours within the EU, alongside deepening its partnership with NATO and the United States.The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Andersson to become the nation's first female prime minister, after the first vote ended in a flop over a draft budget proposed by the previous Swedish government failed to gain a majority.

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, sweden, nato