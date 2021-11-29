Registration was successful!
Swedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation
Swedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson to become the nation's first female prime minister after the first vote ended in a flop.
Andersson took over as prime minister from Stefan Loefven on November 24 but had to tender her resignation hours later.The decision to step down came after the draft budget proposed by the Swedish government failed to gain a majority of votes in the parliament, as most of the lawmakers supported the draft proposed by the opposition instead. Thereafter, the Green Party announced it would leave the minority coalition government with Andersson's Social Democrats.
Swedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation

15:37 GMT 29.11.2021
Sweden's Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson addresses a press conference after the budget vote in the Swedish parliament on November 24, 2021.
Sweden's Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson addresses a press conference after the budget vote in the Swedish parliament on November 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson to become the nation's first female prime minister after the first vote ended in a flop.
Andersson took over as prime minister from Stefan Loefven on November 24 but had to tender her resignation hours later.
"If more than half of the members of the Riksdag, that is at least 175 members, vote against the Speaker's proposal for a new prime minister, it is rejected. Otherwise, it is approved. The result of the vote in the Chamber: Yes: 101; No: 173; Abstain: 75," a press release published on the parliamentary website reads.
The decision to step down came after the draft budget proposed by the Swedish government failed to gain a majority of votes in the parliament, as most of the lawmakers supported the draft proposed by the opposition instead. Thereafter, the Green Party announced it would leave the minority coalition government with Andersson's Social Democrats.
