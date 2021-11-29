https://sputniknews.com/20211129/swedish-parliament-votes-andersson-for-prime-minister-again-after-surprise-resignation-1091114515.html

Swedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson to become the nation's first female prime minister.

sweden

magdalena andersson

Andersson took over as prime minister from Stefan Loefven on November 24 but had to tender her resignation hours later.The decision to step down came after the draft budget proposed by the Swedish government failed to gain a majority of votes in the parliament, as most of the lawmakers supported the draft proposed by the opposition instead. Thereafter, the Green Party announced it would leave the minority coalition government with Andersson's Social Democrats.

sweden

sweden, magdalena andersson