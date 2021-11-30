https://sputniknews.com/20211130/moscow-ranks-first-among-top-3-cities-in-terms-of-innovations-against-covid-19-1091155302.html

Moscow Ranks First Among Top 3 Cities in Terms of Innovations Against COVID-19

2021-11-30T21:48+0000

Moscow is first among European cities in the ranking of innovations that have helped in the fight against COVID-19, according to the weblog of Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin. In the worldwide rating, the Russian capital was ranked third, behind only New York and San Francisco.According to the international analytical agency StartupBlink, who compiled the ranking, Moscow has offered 50 innovative solutions that are currently being used to combat the spread of coronavirus. Among them is an artificial intelligence used to recognize COVID-induced pneumonia. This technique has already helped radiologists analyze more than three million patients.Among them are the “online schools Foxford and UCHi.RU, the self-isolation index and the Yandex service on COVID-19 tests delivery, telemedicine platforms, digital passes with QR codes, and diagnostic systems.”Experts from StartupBlink evaluated the measures taken in Moscow in terms of pandemic ratings and impact on the economy.The Global Map, which is regularly updated, has become one of the main platforms for the international exchange of experience in the fight against COVID-19 between dozens of countries and hundreds of cities around the world.

