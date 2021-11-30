https://sputniknews.com/20211130/uae-greenlights-russias-sputnik-light-covid-19-vaccine-as-universal-booster-shot-rdif-says-1091138414.html

UAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Shot, RDIF Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UAE has approved Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light as a universal booster shot for all the vaccines against the coronavirus... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) of UAE as a universal booster shot for all the vaccines against coronavirus that are used in the country," the RDIF said in a statement.The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, on the recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) vector. It has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, with no serious side effects registered following the inoculation.According to the Gamaleya Center analysis, the Sputnik Light vaccine administered alone demonstrated 70% efficacy against the Delta variant during the first three months after vaccination. In the age group up to 60 years, the vaccine has demonstrated 75% effectiveness.

