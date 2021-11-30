Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/kentucky-journalist-elle-smith-wins-miss-usa-2021-pageant-1091153690.html
Kentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant
Kentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant
Miss Universe 2021, the 70th edition of the beauty pageant, starts on December 1 in Israel. The final will take place on December 12 in the city of Eilat. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T20:34+0000
2021-11-30T20:38+0000
tulsa
kentucky
miss universe
us
journalist
beauty pageant
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091154288_0:0:1081:608_1920x0_80_0_0_684c5527ddf83dc56b7d5154cce57768.jpg
Kentucky journalist Elle Smith, 23, was named the winner of the Miss USA 2021 pageant on Monday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Now Smith, titled Miss Kentucky USA in May, is expected to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, which will be held on December 12 in Eilat, southern Israel. The organizers earlier assured that the competition would take place despite the rapid spread of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 around the world.Smith graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science. Currently, she works as a reporter for the local TV channel WHAS11, broadcasting in Louisville, Kentucky.During her studies, Smith was vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).
tulsa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091154288_65:0:898:625_1920x0_80_0_0_89c2e3916bb496bd961dae83837deb29.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tulsa, kentucky, miss universe, us, journalist, beauty pageant, viral

Kentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant

20:34 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 20:38 GMT 30.11.2021)
© Photo : Instagram/@elle_to_the_no_Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith
Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© Photo : Instagram/@elle_to_the_no_
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Miss Universe 2021, the 70th edition of the beauty pageant, starts on December 1 in Israel. The final will take place on December 12 in the city of Eilat.
Kentucky journalist Elle Smith, 23, was named the winner of the Miss USA 2021 pageant on Monday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Now Smith, titled Miss Kentucky USA in May, is expected to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, which will be held on December 12 in Eilat, southern Israel. The organizers earlier assured that the competition would take place despite the rapid spread of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 around the world.
Smith graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science. Currently, she works as a reporter for the local TV channel WHAS11, broadcasting in Louisville, Kentucky.
During her studies, Smith was vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:40 GMTWashington Sanctions Nine Cuban Officials for ‘Attempts to Silence’ US-Backed November 15 Protests
20:39 GMTQueen Elizabeth Hasn't Given up on Fine Wine Despite Alleged Health Concerns - Report
20:34 GMTKentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant
20:00 GMTTwitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos
19:52 GMTUS Stock Indices Down Almost 2% After Powell Says Faster Stimulus Tapering Possible
19:31 GMTMyanmar's Prosecution to Bring New Charge Against Aung San Suu Kyi - Reports
19:25 GMTWife of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
19:21 GMTThree Students Killed in US School Shooting Near Detroit, Suspect, 15, in Custody
19:12 GMTClinton, Trump, Prince Andrew: 'Lolita Express' Pilot Drops Names on Second Day of Maxwell Trial
19:11 GMTAstronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'
19:03 GMTTories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says
18:57 GMTTiny 'Organic Robots' Made by US Scientists Can Reproduce – Report
18:41 GMTSweden Sticks to Non-Participation, Not Applying for NATO Membership, New Prime Minister Says
18:22 GMTPrince Charles Dozes Off During Ceremony to Mark Barbados Becoming Republic – Video
18:22 GMT'Let's Go Brandon' Website Address Spotted in 'NFW Emergency Warning' on Fox News
18:07 GMTFox News Host in Crosshairs Over Comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death'
18:07 GMT'Trash in GOP Conference': Taylor-Greene Targets Mace in Squabble Over Boebert's Spat With Omar
17:52 GMTTrial of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins in US Court for Shooting of Daunte Wright
17:06 GMTBiden and His Aides Reportedly Prepare For Virtual Summit With Putin in December
17:04 GMTFormer Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Reaches Cooperation Deal With Congress' January 6 Committee