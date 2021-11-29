Video: Jacksonville Jaguars Mascot Risks it All in Failed Stunt, Still Unable to Bring Luck to Team
© AP Photo / Matt StameyJacksonville Jaguars mascot bungee jumps from the top of the stadium to the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
© AP Photo / Matt Stamey
Despite all of Jaxson de Ville's efforts and performed stunts, the Jaguars still lost 21-14 on Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons, already their ninth loss of the season.
Jaxson de Ville, the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot, has been risking it all this season with a thrilling bungee-jumping backflip before kickoff, but the adventurous cat had to be bailed out on Sunday after becoming trapped in the air.
The mascot started off with a beautiful backflip in videos from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, but his cord appeared to get stuck on the way down.
Users on social media shared footage of the uninjured mascot being lowered into the stands amid the spectators.
Easily one of the most dedicated mascots in the NFL 💪 🤣@Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/kDrgt8aF7h— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2021
@JaxsonDeVille @Jaguars What an entrance 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5FwA0Qiaq8— Jackson(ville)🤪 (@realJackson478) November 28, 2021
.@JaxsonDeVille got stuck on the Bungie and they had to lower him into the 400s on the west side 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3FX9tC6JPH— Casey Ayers (@caseyayers) November 28, 2021
However, the mascot's failed stunt is a rare occurrence, as the jump is a regular feature at the Florida team's games.
Whoa - nice stunt @Jaxson_De_Ville 🙌🙌🙌— meine-NFL.de 🏈 (@meine_NFL) October 17, 2021
.#ranNFL #endzn #NFLUK #MIAvsJAX. pic.twitter.com/D4KIXfJzkj
The Falcons led 14-0 and then 21-3 after Matt Ryan's touchdown pass to Russell Gage, but the Jaguars fought back late.
.@Trevorlawrencee delivers a strike and @Tayaustin01 has his first TD as a Jaguar!#ATLvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/z8TUfSKAXH— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 28, 2021
.@MarvinJonesJr with one hand 😤 #DUUUVAL— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021
📺: #ATLvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/OKtjYN2EXf
Trevor Lawrence connected with James O'Shaughnessy for a 2-point conversion and a touchdown pass to Tavon Austin. In the fourth quarter, Matthew Wright added a 34-yard field goal to make it a one-score game.
With 2:14 remaining, Jacksonville forced a punt and got the ball back, but Lawrence failed to complete a pass on four consecutive downs.