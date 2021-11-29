https://sputniknews.com/20211129/rihanna-stuns-netizens-with-her-companys-pyjamas-with-derriere-cleavage-1091113093.html

Rihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'

The Barbadian musician, who has been awarded nine Grammy Awards, is also an extremely successful entrepreneur. In 2017 she launched her own cosmetics company...

Music fans have now learnt what has been taking singer Rihanna so long to release a new music album - she has been spending her time reinventing pyjamas and, judging from the reaction on social media, her efforts have been a complete success. The 33-year-old superstar has recently posted a series of stories on Instagram showing her wearing a night-suit with a cheeky cut taken out at the bottom. The pyjamas are in the latest collection of her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.The footage sparked torrents of comments on social media with users drooling over the clothing item.Many users were entranced by the singer's creativity.Others said they ordered the pyjamas immediately after seeing the video.However, there were those who didn’t like the idea of a night-suit with a derriere cleavage.Many wondered whether it would be a flattering look on every individual.Rihanna launched her own cosmetics brand and lingerie line several years ago and they immediately became a huge hit. Experts attribute the brands’ success to their inclusivity, with products designed for all skin tones, genders and sizes. This year, Forbes named Rihanna the richest female musician. According to the magazine, the Barbadian is worth $1.7 billion and trailing only US TV host Oprah, who is the richest female entertainer with a net worth of $2.6 billion.

