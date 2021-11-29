Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/rihanna-stuns-netizens-with-her-companys-pyjamas-with-derriere-cleavage-1091113093.html
Rihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
Rihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
The Barbadian musician, who has been awarded nine Grammy Awards, is also an extremely successful entrepreneur. In 2017 she launched her own cosmetics company... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T15:35+0000
2021-11-29T15:35+0000
rihanna
lingerie
sexy
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106264/30/1062643021_0:367:3288:2217_1920x0_80_0_0_837fc567cd067bc6ca37c5c45c701a92.jpg
Music fans have now learnt what has been taking singer Rihanna so long to release a new music album - she has been spending her time reinventing pyjamas and, judging from the reaction on social media, her efforts have been a complete success. The 33-year-old superstar has recently posted a series of stories on Instagram showing her wearing a night-suit with a cheeky cut taken out at the bottom. The pyjamas are in the latest collection of her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.The footage sparked torrents of comments on social media with users drooling over the clothing item.Many users were entranced by the singer's creativity.Others said they ordered the pyjamas immediately after seeing the video.However, there were those who didn’t like the idea of a night-suit with a derriere cleavage.Many wondered whether it would be a flattering look on every individual.Rihanna launched her own cosmetics brand and lingerie line several years ago and they immediately became a huge hit. Experts attribute the brands’ success to their inclusivity, with products designed for all skin tones, genders and sizes. This year, Forbes named Rihanna the richest female musician. According to the magazine, the Barbadian is worth $1.7 billion and trailing only US TV host Oprah, who is the richest female entertainer with a net worth of $2.6 billion.
VooDoo , where Shit comes from .
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106264/30/1062643021_0:59:3288:2525_1920x0_80_0_0_338bc606e8c552eb89eb0c7a7d60d3dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rihanna, lingerie, sexy, viral

Rihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'

15:35 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Vianney Le CaerRihanna
Rihanna - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Barbadian musician, who has been awarded nine Grammy Awards, is also an extremely successful entrepreneur. In 2017 she launched her own cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which was followed by a lingerie brand Savage X Fenty in 2018. The success of both companies has earnt the singer a place on the list of the world’s wealthiest individuals.
Music fans have now learnt what has been taking singer Rihanna so long to release a new music album - she has been spending her time reinventing pyjamas and, judging from the reaction on social media, her efforts have been a complete success. The 33-year-old superstar has recently posted a series of stories on Instagram showing her wearing a night-suit with a cheeky cut taken out at the bottom. The pyjamas are in the latest collection of her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

The footage sparked torrents of comments on social media with users drooling over the clothing item.


Many users were entranced by the singer's creativity.



Others said they ordered the pyjamas immediately after seeing the video.



However, there were those who didn’t like the idea of a night-suit with a derriere cleavage.



Many wondered whether it would be a flattering look on every individual.

Rihanna launched her own cosmetics brand and lingerie line several years ago and they immediately became a huge hit. Experts attribute the brands’ success to their inclusivity, with products designed for all skin tones, genders and sizes. This year, Forbes named Rihanna the richest female musician. According to the magazine, the Barbadian is worth $1.7 billion and trailing only US TV host Oprah, who is the richest female entertainer with a net worth of $2.6 billion.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
VooDoo , where Shit comes from .
Uninformed
29 November, 19:16 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:44 GMTNew Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
15:37 GMTSwedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation
15:35 GMTRihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
15:23 GMT12 Indian Politicians Suspended From Parliamentary Session, Opposition Brands Move 'Undemocratic'
15:22 GMT'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens
15:18 GMTRDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
14:44 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Among Fully Vaccinated on the Rise in India As Omicron Variant Fears Escalate
14:23 GMTJack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO
14:19 GMTDOJ Prosecutors Say Bannon Trying 'to Have His Trial Through the Press' Rather Than in Court
14:03 GMTLabour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'
13:55 GMTAcademics: There Are Ways to Solve Channel Crisis But France & EU Unwilling to Help Post-Brexit UK
13:54 GMTIran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships
13:33 GMTChina Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan
13:33 GMTWatch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
13:14 GMTHindu Group Members Barge Into Christian Prayer Hall Alleging Religious 'Conversion' - Video
13:04 GMTPoll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
12:55 GMT'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
12:52 GMTRussia Could Ink $2Bln in Military Deals With India Amid Modi-Putin Talks, Media Claims
12:51 GMT6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
12:46 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell to Go on Trial in New York City