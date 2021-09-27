Rihanna's Lingerie Brand Fashion Show Slammed Online Over Non-White Women Wearing Braids
© REUTERS / STEPHEN YANGUkonwa Ojo, Rihanna, and Jennifer Salke pose during the premiere of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 event in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021.
While some netizens have inquired why the show featured “white dancers in braids”, others retorted that “braids don't belong to one race”.
The third annual fashion show for pop star Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has come under fire online, apparently due to a particular hairstyle sported by some of the non-Black participants of the event.
While the event was largely praised online “for its celebration and wardrobe meant for all shapes of bodies”, a number of viewers took note that celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski were “styled with braids”, and “deemed it a look exclusive to Black people”, as Fox News puts it.
“Now why the hell did Rihanna have white dancers in braids on the fenty x savage show,” one netizen inquired, with at least several others echoing their sentiment.
Now why the hell did Rihanna have white dancers in braids on the fenty x savage show…— NISHIMIYE (@rwandurful) September 25, 2021
now why Rihanna got white ppl in braids at the savage fenty show 😐— way 2 sexy (@tracksuitshawty) September 25, 2021
Why were non blacks wearing braids in the savage x fenty show ? pic.twitter.com/MThvLkE0LT— j ♡ (@mahogany_mamii) September 24, 2021
rihanna has white mfs in braids for the savage x fenty show… pic.twitter.com/Ains73IavQ— T!ANA⁷ | TIANA DAY (@bussyboyyy) September 24, 2021
Some, however, argued in response that “braids don't belong to one race”.
Cause braids don't belong to one race?— enjoyingmylifefl (@michelleclay12) September 26, 2021
Braids have been found in numerous cultures. Look at the Vikings.— Audrey King (@aalfking) September 25, 2021
That is rude and racist.— Katherine (@MrsAustinis1st) September 25, 2021
Blacks dont own braids whites dont own cornrows
As Breitbart points out, last year Rihanna was also accused of cultural appropriation over a song, Coucou Chloe’s “Doom”, that was used during the performance at the show, and which “contained sampled Islamic phrases called 'Hadith'.”