Process of Restoring JCPOA Will Not Be Easy, Russian Envoy Says

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The process of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will not be easy, the contradictions between Iran and the Western... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal with Iran and return the US to it resumed in the Austrian capital on Monday.Ulyanov said that on Tuesday, November 30, a meeting of the working group on the lifting of sanctions would take place, where Iran is expected to present updated elements of its position, and on Wednesday, December 1, a meeting of the working group on nuclear issues would be held.According to him, there is no reasonable alternative to the restoration of the JCPOA, and there cannot be, and this was also recognized and confirmed by all the participants, including the Iranians and the Americans.Russia Has Negative Attitude to US Statements About 'Plan B' in JCPOA Talks"As far as I understand, the United States is still committed to a negotiated diplomatic solution, but given the very serious development of the Iranian nuclear program, which continues day after day, they have doubts about the achievability of a successful negotiated solution. As a fallback, they say that they are developing a 'plan B,' which, one can assume, will be associated with the introduction of additional pressure on Iran in excess of what is available today," Ulyanov told reporters.He stressed that we were talking about a fallback and at the moment all attention was paid to diplomatic efforts."As for our attitude to such warnings, which are more reminiscent of overt threats, it is, of course, negative. Such statements do not contribute to the formation of a healthy atmosphere in the negotiations, which we say to the Americans with all frankness," the envoy said.

