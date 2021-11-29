https://sputniknews.com/20211129/prince-charles-to-reaffirm-uk-barbados-trusted-partnership-as-nation-set-to-cut-ties-with-crown-1091106634.html

Prince Charles to Reaffirm UK-Barbados' 'Trusted Partnership' as Nation Set to Cut Ties With Crown

Prince Charles to Reaffirm UK-Barbados' 'Trusted Partnership' as Nation Set to Cut Ties With Crown

The island nation gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1966 and has since remained a Commonwealth realm, meaning it recognises the British monarch –... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T11:59+0000

2021-11-29T11:59+0000

2021-11-29T11:59+0000

prince charles

british monarchy

commonwealth of nations

barbados

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091106607_0:100:2749:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_2587f052ca0239650e648ca5cec22172.jpg

Prince Charles will reaffirm the UK's "trusted relationship" with Barbados as Bridgetown prepares to cut ties with the British monarchy. The heir to the throne arrived in the Caribbean island on 28 November at the invitation of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. The royal was greeted by a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute.The Prince of Wales will give a speech on 30 November – the 55th anniversary of Barbados' independence. On this day, the nation will cease to be a Commonwealth realm and become a republic. The royal will say that cooperation between the two nations will continue.Dame Sandra Mason, who is currently Governor-General of Barbados and is Queen Elizabeth's representative, will on Tuesday become the nation's first president. During a speech on Saturday, Prime Minister Mottley stressed that the transition to becoming a republic will be a step forward for Barbados, but noted that citizens must confront challenges such as inequality and climate change with the same fervor with which they sought independence from Britain in 1966.Lack of Communication With the Public and Impact on Other CountriesOfficials in Barbados have said that discussions on the transition have been going on for a long time. Their statement was echoed by that of experts. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, a professor of constitutional governance and politics at the University of the West Indies, said the desire of the island nation to ditch the British crown spans decades, but emphasises that there was a lack of communication with the public during the decision-making process.Although the majority of Barbadians support the government's decision, many were concerned about the approach authorities would take, Ms Barrow-Giles said.Guy Hewitt, who served as the nation's high commissioner to the United Kingdom between 2014 and 2018, said the government should have included the public in the process. Ronnie Yearwood, an activist and lecturer of law at the UWI Cave Hill campus in Barbados, shares this view. He says he feels "robbed of an opportunity" to voice his opinion on the issue. Mr Yearwood says he believes the government should have held a referendum and engaged in a longer period of consultation.Barbados' decision to become a republic marks the first time in nearly three decades a Commonwealth realm has chosen to cut ties with the British monarchy. The first nation to do this was Guyana in 1970. Trinidad and Tobago and Dominica followed suit in 1976 and 1978 respectively, followed by Mauritius in 1992.Although the said nations became republics and removed Queen Elizabeth II as their formal head of state, they remained members of the Commonwealth, an association of 54 countries that are former British colonies or current dependencies. Barbados will too remain a member of the Commonwealth.Experts say that the country's transition to a republic will likely affect other Commonwealth realms, including Australia, Canada, and Jamaica, where the debate about ending the association with the British crown has been going on for quite a while.

barbados

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

prince charles, british monarchy, commonwealth of nations, barbados, uk