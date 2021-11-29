Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/prince-charles-lawyers-up-over-speculation-he-was-racist-royal-who-asked-about-archies-skin-tone-1091103677.html
Prince Charles Lawyers Up Over Speculation He Was 'Racist' Royal Who Asked About Archie's Skin Tone
Prince Charles Lawyers Up Over Speculation He Was 'Racist' Royal Who Asked About Archie's Skin Tone
Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family, sparked a mystery, claiming one royal was concerned about... 29.11.2021
Prince Charles has called in lawyers following speculation that he was the "racist" royal who asked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about the skin colour of their child, The Sun has reported without citing any sources. The speculation began on Sunday after PageSix published excerpts of an upcoming book penned by American journalist Christopher Andersen, who is the author of 18 New York Times bestsellers.In "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" he reveals a conversation that allegedly took place between Charles and his wife Camilla on 27 November 2017, the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement. The author cites a well-placed source, who "overheard" the conversation.Christopher Andersen writes that Prince Charles' remark was misunderstood and twisted by royal courtiers and by the time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were informed about it, the comment had reached toxic proportions.Charles' Response and Opinions of PunditsAlthough the author stops short of saying that Charles was the "racist" royal the Sussexes mentioned in their tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, several details described in the book prompted speculation that it was in fact him. Andersen cites another royal insider, who said that Prince Harry went to his father to complain about the comment. Charles told his son that he was "overly sensitive about the matter", Andersen writes. Although Harry's brother, Prince William, found their father's comment "tactless" he said it was "not a sign of racism within the family", the book states.Prince Charles' spokesperson has categorically dismissed the allegations in the book, calling them "fiction". The aide's statement was echoed by that of royal insiders and pundits, who spoke with The Sun.A royal insider branded the allegations in the book "utterly ridiculous". "There is more of a concern that commenting on it will simply sell more books than actually damage Charles' reputation", the insider said.Other claims mentioned in the book include:
prince william, prince harry, prince charles, racism, uk royal family, meghan markle, uk

Prince Charles Lawyers Up Over Speculation He Was 'Racist' Royal Who Asked About Archie's Skin Tone

08:36 GMT 29.11.2021
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family, sparked a mystery, claiming one royal was concerned about the potentially dark skin of their firstborn child, Archie. The couple refused to reveal the identity of the individual, saying it would be "very damaging to them".
Prince Charles has called in lawyers following speculation that he was the "racist" royal who asked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about the skin colour of their child, The Sun has reported without citing any sources. The speculation began on Sunday after PageSix published excerpts of an upcoming book penned by American journalist Christopher Andersen, who is the author of 18 New York Times bestsellers.

In "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" he reveals a conversation that allegedly took place between Charles and his wife Camilla on 27 November 2017, the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement. The author cites a well-placed source, who "overheard" the conversation.

"I wonder what the children will look like?", the Prince of Wales wondered, as per the book.

"Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain", replied Camilla, who was "somewhat taken aback", the author wrote.

"I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?", Charles asked, lowering his voice.

Christopher Andersen writes that Prince Charles' remark was misunderstood and twisted by royal courtiers and by the time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were informed about it, the comment had reached toxic proportions.

Charles' Response and Opinions of Pundits

Although the author stops short of saying that Charles was the "racist" royal the Sussexes mentioned in their tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, several details described in the book prompted speculation that it was in fact him. Andersen cites another royal insider, who said that Prince Harry went to his father to complain about the comment. Charles told his son that he was "overly sensitive about the matter", Andersen writes.

Although Harry's brother, Prince William, found their father's comment "tactless" he said it was "not a sign of racism within the family", the book states.

Prince Charles' spokesperson has categorically dismissed the allegations in the book, calling them "fiction". The aide's statement was echoed by that of royal insiders and pundits, who spoke with The Sun.

"I think Charles would be very irritated and annoyed by this sort of claim because the last thing he is, is racist. If he made the remark I’m sure it was in a perfectly innocent way, as anyone would ask about the birth of a child and how the baby would look. I think he would be surprised someone could attribute such a sentence to him", said royal author Ingrid Seward.

A royal insider branded the allegations in the book "utterly ridiculous". "There is more of a concern that commenting on it will simply sell more books than actually damage Charles' reputation", the insider said.
Other claims mentioned in the book include:
Prince Harry lashed out at his brother Prince William after the latter told him not to rush things with Meghan Markle. "Who the hell do you think you are", Harry reportedly yelled at William;
Prince William was allegedly alarmed by the statements Meghan's estranged half-siblings made about her in the press. "I don’t know what to believe", the Duke of Cambridge reportedly told a confidant, while discussing his future sister-in-law;
Christopher Andersen writes that Prince Harry's inner circle was concerned about the royal's whirlwind romance with Meghan and feared the prince was rushing things. As a result of this opposition Harry became "angry" with anyone he perceived was "against Meghan";
Prince Harry worried what William, who the author writes can be "very stiff" would make of Meghan and feared that his brother would think she was "an opportunist";
Prince Harry and Meghan decided to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family after the Queen decided to remove portraits of them and their son from the desk where she recorded her Christmas message in 2019. The author writes that commenting on the incident Harry told his friend that he "felt as if he, Meghan, and Archie were being erased from the family".
