Prince Charles Lawyers Up Over Speculation He Was 'Racist' Royal Who Asked About Archie's Skin Tone

Prince Charles has called in lawyers following speculation that he was the "racist" royal who asked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about the skin colour of their child, The Sun has reported without citing any sources. The speculation began on Sunday after PageSix published excerpts of an upcoming book penned by American journalist Christopher Andersen, who is the author of 18 New York Times bestsellers.In "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" he reveals a conversation that allegedly took place between Charles and his wife Camilla on 27 November 2017, the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement. The author cites a well-placed source, who "overheard" the conversation.Christopher Andersen writes that Prince Charles' remark was misunderstood and twisted by royal courtiers and by the time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were informed about it, the comment had reached toxic proportions.Charles' Response and Opinions of PunditsAlthough the author stops short of saying that Charles was the "racist" royal the Sussexes mentioned in their tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, several details described in the book prompted speculation that it was in fact him. Andersen cites another royal insider, who said that Prince Harry went to his father to complain about the comment. Charles told his son that he was "overly sensitive about the matter", Andersen writes. Although Harry's brother, Prince William, found their father's comment "tactless" he said it was "not a sign of racism within the family", the book states.Prince Charles' spokesperson has categorically dismissed the allegations in the book, calling them "fiction". The aide's statement was echoed by that of royal insiders and pundits, who spoke with The Sun.A royal insider branded the allegations in the book "utterly ridiculous". "There is more of a concern that commenting on it will simply sell more books than actually damage Charles' reputation", the insider said.Other claims mentioned in the book include:

