International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/pentagon-plans-to-boost-us-military-bases-in-australia-guam-against-china---reports-1091123300.html
Pentagon Plans to Boost US Military Bases in Australia, Guam Against China - Reports
Pentagon Plans to Boost US Military Bases in Australia, Guam Against China - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The US Defense Department plans to modernize military bases it operates from in Australia and on the western Pacific island of Guam as... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
The base upgrades follow a Defense Department review of US military resources around the world, but the plans do not include any provisions to move additional military forces to those areas, the report said.US forces will continue in other deployments aimed at deterring Russia while combating terrorist threats in the Middle East and across Africa, the report added.An unclassified version of the new assessment, known as the Global Posture Review, was due to be released later on Monday and it includes provisions to modernize and expand airfields at the Australian and Guam bases, according to the report.
guam, us, russia, china, pentagon, us military

Pentagon Plans to Boost US Military Bases in Australia, Guam Against China - Reports

22:22 GMT 29.11.2021
© Photo : Australian Defence ForceRegional powers are training together, alarmed by China's increasingly aggressive stance in the Pacific. Pictured: joint naval manoevres on Wednesday near Guam
Regional powers are training together, alarmed by China's increasingly aggressive stance in the Pacific. Pictured: joint naval manoevres on Wednesday near Guam - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© Photo : Australian Defence Force
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The US Defense Department plans to modernize military bases it operates from in Australia and on the western Pacific island of Guam as part of its strategy to counter-balance China, but does not plan to shift any additional forces to the area, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The base upgrades follow a Defense Department review of US military resources around the world, but the plans do not include any provisions to move additional military forces to those areas, the report said.
US forces will continue in other deployments aimed at deterring Russia while combating terrorist threats in the Middle East and across Africa, the report added.
An unclassified version of the new assessment, known as the Global Posture Review, was due to be released later on Monday and it includes provisions to modernize and expand airfields at the Australian and Guam bases, according to the report.
