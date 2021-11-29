https://sputniknews.com/20211129/pentagon-plans-to-boost-us-military-bases-in-australia-guam-against-china---reports-1091123300.html

Pentagon Plans to Boost US Military Bases in Australia, Guam Against China - Reports

Pentagon Plans to Boost US Military Bases in Australia, Guam Against China - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The US Defense Department plans to modernize military bases it operates from in Australia and on the western Pacific island of Guam as... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T22:22+0000

2021-11-29T22:22+0000

2021-11-29T22:22+0000

guam

us

russia

china

pentagon

us military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080454113_0:51:1200:726_1920x0_80_0_0_29dd64ac0147075510602bcef9fb4378.jpg

The base upgrades follow a Defense Department review of US military resources around the world, but the plans do not include any provisions to move additional military forces to those areas, the report said.US forces will continue in other deployments aimed at deterring Russia while combating terrorist threats in the Middle East and across Africa, the report added.An unclassified version of the new assessment, known as the Global Posture Review, was due to be released later on Monday and it includes provisions to modernize and expand airfields at the Australian and Guam bases, according to the report.

LINDADREW SO THAT THERE WILL BE NO RESISTANCE - NO MORE DJOKOVIC RESISTANCE 0

LINDADREW NO VACCINE NO PASSPORT NO PLAY TENNIS BLACKMAIL!!!!! HIS DAD SAYS HE PROBABLY WONT PLAY 0

3

guam

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

guam, us, russia, china, pentagon, us military