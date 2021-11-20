Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/pentagon-chief-confirms-us-to-end-combat-mission-in-iraq-in-2021-1090888857.html
Pentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021
Pentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the US military mission in Iraq will be completed before the end of this year during a... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T19:19+0000
2021-11-20T19:19+0000
bahrain
manama
iraq
lloyd austin
military operation
pentagon
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090717132_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_abd0feb71b0bc389bbfc0562f88651b1.jpg
"The United States will uphold the commitments it made during the July 2021 U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, including that there will be no U.S. forces with a combat role by the end of the year," the official statement said.Austin further confirmed to the Iraqi defense minister that American forces will remain in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to support the country's security forces, according to the statement.The Pentagon chief once again condemned the recent attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and expressed hope that the formation of the new government in Iraq will proceed peacefully.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue international conference on regional security held annually in Bahrain.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
bahrain
manama
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090717132_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_61d2a213d6bb14234a17a4bfbc29519a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bahrain, manama, iraq, lloyd austin, military operation, pentagon, daesh

Pentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021

19:19 GMT 20.11.2021
© US Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew BruchA U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over northern Iraq early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. This F-15 was a part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over northern Iraq early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. This F-15 was a part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© US Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the US military mission in Iraq will be completed before the end of this year during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Juma Inad, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Saturday.
"The United States will uphold the commitments it made during the July 2021 U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, including that there will be no U.S. forces with a combat role by the end of the year," the official statement said.
Austin further confirmed to the Iraqi defense minister that American forces will remain in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to support the country's security forces, according to the statement.
The sides also discussed the next stage of the US military mission in Iraq, which will focus on "advising, assisting, and sharing intelligence with the Iraqi Security Forces in support of the campaign to defeat [Daesh*]," the statement read.
The Pentagon chief once again condemned the recent attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and expressed hope that the formation of the new government in Iraq will proceed peacefully.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue international conference on regional security held annually in Bahrain.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
1003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:26 GMTEuropean Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press
19:19 GMTPentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021
18:53 GMTWhite House Communications Chief Steps Down as Biden's Ratings Continue to Fall
18:06 GMTColombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms
17:53 GMTChinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo
17:12 GMTAbout 35,000 People Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
16:55 GMTPolish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
16:37 GMTIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
16:30 GMT'Un-Islamic': Pakistan Removes Chemical Castration Clause From New Anti-Rape Law
16:06 GMTBlinken: US Shares 'Real Concerns' With EU Over 'Russian Activities at Ukrainian Border'
15:36 GMTChild Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
15:32 GMTSouth Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
15:30 GMTNorth Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
15:26 GMTUN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border
15:15 GMTAt Least Two Injured as Yellow Vests' Anniversary Rally in Paris Spirals Into Unrest - Videos
15:01 GMTMacron Fishing in Troubled Waters as UK-EU Talks on NI Protocol Make Slow Progress
14:16 GMTPro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
14:10 GMTTwo Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video