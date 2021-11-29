Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/israel-shares-intel-with-us-allies-on-iran-moving-to-enrich-uranium-to-90---reports-1091119426.html
Israel Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports
Israel Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports
Israel Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports
2021-11-29T19:25+0000
2021-11-29T19:25+0000
middle east
israel
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
uranium enrichment
vienna talks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107376/07/1073760769_0:208:4111:2520_1920x0_80_0_0_f258f605d29fd5fc8089cb88bad44a8f.jpg
Israel issued the warnings as talks to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which restrains Iran’s nuclear program, restart in Vienna on Monday after a five month gap. Iran is already enriching uranium to 60%, far above the levels allowed in the deal, the report said.The Axios report, if confirmed, provides more alleged details to confirm a speech that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz gave on Monday acknowledging that Israel had already shared intelligence with its allies pointing to Iran’s continued race toward a nuclear weapon in violation of the JCPOA, Axios noted.US and Israeli intelligence analysts have reportedly suggested that Iran could produce its own nuclear weapons within the next one to two years.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107376/07/1073760769_237:0:3872:2726_1920x0_80_0_0_8f1f3bd2a8d8312cab75d83445b9ee99.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), uranium enrichment, vienna talks

Israel Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports

19:25 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitOct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was "irresponsible" and a threat to international peace and stability
Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel has shared with the United States and several European allies of Washington intelligence that Iran is already taking technical steps to enrich uranium to 90%, a level that is only useful for making nuclear weapons, Axios reported on Monday, citing sources.
Israel issued the warnings as talks to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which restrains Iran’s nuclear program, restart in Vienna on Monday after a five month gap. Iran is already enriching uranium to 60%, far above the levels allowed in the deal, the report said.
The Axios report, if confirmed, provides more alleged details to confirm a speech that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz gave on Monday acknowledging that Israel had already shared intelligence with its allies pointing to Iran’s continued race toward a nuclear weapon in violation of the JCPOA, Axios noted.
US and Israeli intelligence analysts have reportedly suggested that Iran could produce its own nuclear weapons within the next one to two years.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:25 GMTIsrael Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports
19:00 GMTGerman Court Rules Kohl's Widow Cannot Inherit $1Mln Compensation From Journalist
18:59 GMTShanghai Data Exchange: How China is Set to Outpace US in Data Trade & Technological Competition
18:57 GMTEx-US Capitol Police Officer Appears in Court for January 6 Related Charges - Reports
18:54 GMTFrance to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration
18:50 GMTBeijing Has No Plans to Invite to Olympics US Politicians Calling for Boycott, Report Says
18:35 GMTMI5 v MI6: Tug-of-War Over a Triple Defector
18:30 GMTOutrage in Italy After Female Correspondent Sexually Harassed During Live Broadcast
18:26 GMTFrom Geek Fashion Model to Big-Tech Gandalf — Jack Dorsey's Rise and Fall
18:13 GMTWho is Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO?
18:08 GMTFrench Prosecution Demands Imprisonment, Fine, Political Ban of Former PM Fillon - Reports
18:04 GMTBiden Ready to Release More Oil From Strategic Reserve to Keep Prices Down- Energy Adviser
17:47 GMT'Plausible Deniability': Joe Biden Was Aware of Hunter's Chinese Deals, But Knew No Details – Report
17:03 GMTPresident Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
17:02 GMTTwitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO
16:49 GMTGerman Inflation Rate Soars to 29-Year High of 5.2% – Statistics
15:44 GMTNew Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
15:37 GMTSwedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation
15:35 GMTRihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
15:23 GMT12 Indian Politicians Suspended From Parliamentary Session, Opposition Brands Move 'Undemocratic'