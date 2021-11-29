Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/french-trump--possible-presidential-candidate-zemmour-spotted-showing-middle-finger-to-protester-1091096280.html
'French Trump' & Possible Presidential Candidate Zemmour Spotted Showing Middle Finger to Protester
'French Trump' & Possible Presidential Candidate Zemmour Spotted Showing Middle Finger to Protester
French Possible Presidential Candidate Zemmour Insults Protester With Middle Finger Gesture
2021-11-29T02:19+0000
2021-11-29T02:19+0000
france
presidential election
viral
eric zemmour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090793636_0:138:3077:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_4aa97307b4d9ddd1342270eee45971de.jpg
The French right-wing commentator and would-be presidential hopeful was spotted giving a middle finger to a female reporter on Sunday while getting into a car.The incident occurred in the French city of Marseille, where Zemmour came for a two-day campaign event. He was preparing to leave the city, where he had faced quite an unwelcoming response to his anti-immigration slogans, when a leftist female protester showed Zemmour a well-known offensive one-fingered gesture.The possible presidential candidate responded similarly, reportedly adding “very deeply.” According to a member of his team, he responded “instinctively” to the insult.Although Eric Zemmour, nicknamed "the French Trump," has not yet officially announced his intention to run for president, he told reporters earlier that everything is ready in order to file an application for his candidacy.Zemmour advocates more radical ideas than Le Pen, especially in issues related to migrants in France and the ongoing immigration from Muslim states. In the past, he even called for the country's Muslim community to be faced with a choice: "Islam - or France", and also insisted on a ban on non-French names.In early November, Zemmour's approval ratings increased dramatically, with polls predicting that he could easily make it to the second round of the presidential election. At the same time, polls showed that in the second round, Zemmour would lose to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron by 15 percent.According to the latest surveys, Zemmour is gradually losing popularity, which has decreased by 2 percent in recent weeks, while his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen has gained 2-4 percent. According to the poll, Le Pen currently has the support of 20-22 percent of voters, while Zemmour is backed by only 12-15 percent.Zemmour's decline in popularity began in mid-November, following an unsuccessful visit to the UK. After that, the Swiss authorities prohibited the candidate from holding an election event on their territory. Apart from that, the possible candidate is facing legal charges for calling the children of immigrants "thieves, rapists and murderers."
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/as-eric-zemmour-climbs-in-polls-scholar-discusses-what-it-might-mean-for-israel-and-frances-jews-1090793030.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/we-have-gone-too-far-eric-zemmour-calls-to-put-covid-pandemic-back-in-the-right-proportion-1090921619.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090793636_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bc7df96da68d0f19eddf94336198d13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, presidential election, viral, eric zemmour

'French Trump' & Possible Presidential Candidate Zemmour Spotted Showing Middle Finger to Protester

02:19 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Bertrand GuayFILE - In this Sept.23, 2021 file photo, French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour poses prior to a televised debate between French far-left leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon in Paris
FILE - In this Sept.23, 2021 file photo, French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour poses prior to a televised debate between French far-left leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Bertrand Guay
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
63-year-old journalist Eric Zemmour is expected to run for president with around six months left till the presidential election in France. The scandalous media personality, who is known for his zero tolerance for immigrants, is believed by some to be attempting to hijack Marine Le Pen’s right-wing agenda in a bid to outflank her in the election.
The French right-wing commentator and would-be presidential hopeful was spotted giving a middle finger to a female reporter on Sunday while getting into a car.
The incident occurred in the French city of Marseille, where Zemmour came for a two-day campaign event. He was preparing to leave the city, where he had faced quite an unwelcoming response to his anti-immigration slogans, when a leftist female protester showed Zemmour a well-known offensive one-fingered gesture.
The possible presidential candidate responded similarly, reportedly adding “very deeply.” According to a member of his team, he responded “instinctively” to the insult.
Although Eric Zemmour, nicknamed "the French Trump," has not yet officially announced his intention to run for president, he told reporters earlier that everything is ready in order to file an application for his candidacy.
FILE - In this Sept.23, 2021 file photo, French media pundit Eric Zemmour poses prior to a televised debate between French far-left leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
As Eric Zemmour Climbs in Polls, Scholar Discusses What it Might Mean for Israel and France's Jews
17 November, 08:34 GMT
Zemmour advocates more radical ideas than Le Pen, especially in issues related to migrants in France and the ongoing immigration from Muslim states. In the past, he even called for the country's Muslim community to be faced with a choice: "Islam - or France", and also insisted on a ban on non-French names.
In early November, Zemmour's approval ratings increased dramatically, with polls predicting that he could easily make it to the second round of the presidential election. At the same time, polls showed that in the second round, Zemmour would lose to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron by 15 percent.
French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour speaks at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'
22 November, 10:55 GMT
According to the latest surveys, Zemmour is gradually losing popularity, which has decreased by 2 percent in recent weeks, while his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen has gained 2-4 percent. According to the poll, Le Pen currently has the support of 20-22 percent of voters, while Zemmour is backed by only 12-15 percent.
Zemmour's decline in popularity began in mid-November, following an unsuccessful visit to the UK. After that, the Swiss authorities prohibited the candidate from holding an election event on their territory. Apart from that, the possible candidate is facing legal charges for calling the children of immigrants "thieves, rapists and murderers."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:19 GMT'French Trump' & Possible Presidential Candidate Zemmour Spotted Showing Middle Finger to Protester
01:28 GMTMarket Bull Expects US Fed. Reserve to Lift Interest Rates Six Times til 2024 due to High Inflation
00:24 GMTRepublican Rep. Says Congress Leadership 'Needs to Change' as GOP Could Secure Southern Border
YesterdayFauci Tells Biden It Will Take 2 Weeks to Have Full Information on Omicron Strain
Yesterday‘Absolute Hubris’: Rand Paul Slams Fauci For Saying 'I Represent Science'
YesterdayRoger Stone Calls FBI 'Biden's Personal Gestapo' While Speaking of Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
YesterdayJennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says
YesterdayUS Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments
YesterdayNew Jersey School to Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name Over Racism Legacy
YesterdayTrump's Super PAC to Hold Biggest Fundraiser Yet Amid Biden's Sinking Polls - Report
YesterdayFrance Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
YesterdayWHO: Data Insufficient to Conclude Omicron More Dangerous Than Delta
YesterdayUS Reportedly Sends Two Military Convoys to Syria Consisting of Over 100 Vehicles
YesterdayTaiwan Scrambles Jets to Fend Off 27 Chinese Military Aircraft
YesterdayBelarusian Security Council Says Kiev Stirring Up Migration Issue to Get Money From West
YesterdayPresident Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
YesterdaySouth African Doctor Says 'Mild' COVID-19 Variant Omicron Already 'Seeded' in UK
YesterdayPoll: Kamala Harris & Michelle Obama Dems' Top Choices for 2024 Race If Joe Biden Decides Not to Run
YesterdayHunter Biden Received 3-Carat Diamond on Top of $10M a Year Deal With Chinese Businessman, Book Says
YesterdayWill the Maxwell Trial Expose Epstein's Rich & Powerful Friends or Turn Into Another Cover-Up?