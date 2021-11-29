https://sputniknews.com/20211129/fiji-dispatches-troops-to-honiara-as-solomon-islands-announces-state-of-public-emergency-until-1091099020.html

Fiji Dispatches Troops to Honiara as Solomon Islands Announces State of Public Emergency Until March

Fiji Dispatches Troops to Honiara as Solomon Islands Announces State of Public Emergency Until March

Three people were killed and several injured in massive protests in Honiara that erupted last week, demanding Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's resignation... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T07:13+0000

2021-11-29T07:13+0000

2021-11-29T07:13+0000

mass protests

papua new guinea

solomon islands

us

china

australia

violence

asia-pacific

taiwan

riots

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091102007_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f3acca2537a87dc9a0fbd1c711fc97.jpg

A total of 50 Fijian troops will be sent to the Solomon Islands to maintain law and order in the wake of deadly anti-government riots, Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced on Monday.Bainimarama said that troops, led by Major Toni Keve, will be embedded with the Australian Defence Force present on the ground to assist the Solomon Islands Police in curbing the unrest.The prime minister said that reinforcements are being sent "out of concern for the safety and well-being of our Pacific sisters and brothers in the Solomon Islands".The PM has also put another 120 troops on standby for deployment to help maintain security in Honiara. Papua New Guinea has also deployed 34 soldiers to the Pacific Island nation.Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made a direct request for assistance from the Australian government on Thursday after rioters burned and destroyed houses and businesses in Honiara, primarily in Chinatown.On Sunday, Sogavare reiterated that the violent rioting that swept the capital Honiara had been "orchestrated to remove me as the prime minister for unsubstantiated reasons". The prime minister additionally extended the state of public emergency for the next four months on Monday.During the three days of violent protests, which claimed at least three lives, demonstrators set alight the canteen of the parliament and police stations. They also attempted to torch the prime minister's private residence in the Lunga area.As per the government's estimates, the violence has caused $28 million in damage and destroyed 1,000 jobs.At present, the situation has somewhat stabilised, and residents and local authorities have started clean-up operations in the hard-hit district of Chinatown.The protesters, primarily from the nation's most populous province Malaita, accused the Sogavare government of showing bias towards the region and neglecting their sentiments over foreign policy. Sogavare switched the country's diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to mainland China in 2019, angering the people of Malaita, who have a cultural relationship with Taipei.'Tragic Situation' Has Political, Not Military Solution: Opposition LeaderOn Saturday, the leader of the opposition, Matthew Wale, called for a vote of no confidence in the PM. Wale said he still does not have the numbers for such a motion to pass, after only three resignations from Sogavare's government so far.Without naming any country, Sogavare had earlier claimed that foreign powers opposed to his 2019 decision to switch the country's diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing, were behind the violence.

https://sputniknews.com/20211127/solomon-islands-gripped-by-anti-china-protests-as-us-keeps-largely-mum-1091073415.html

Hess I wish to advise PM Sogavare to be very careful of Australia and its evil intention. Australia is playing a dirty anti-China imperialist game. 2

STABOU Youssef Toute les Îles Paradisiaques sont transformés en Enfer comme le Reste du Monde ! Le Président du Bois de Boulogne nous promet pourtant le Paradis ! 0

4

papua new guinea

solomon islands

china

australia

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

mass protests, papua new guinea, solomon islands, us, china, australia, violence, asia-pacific, taiwan, riots