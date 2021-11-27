https://sputniknews.com/20211127/the-us-deep-state-is-excited-about-more-agitation-between-ukraine-and-russia-1091053316.html

The US Deep State is Excited About More Agitation Between Ukraine and Russia

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

GUESTVivian Kubrick - Composer, Filmmaker | Stanley Kubrick, The Making of a Documentary, and Conspiracy TheoriesJohn Cardillo - Former NYPD Officer | January 6th Committee, Ron DeSantis, and Republican WeaknessScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Rush Limbaugh, Talk Radio, and Russian MediaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Vivian Kubrick about her father's legacy, The Beatles, and Peter Sellers. Vivian discussed the legacy of her father's films and the conspiracies surrounding his last film. Vivian described her youth on movie sets and created her first documentary.Lee and John spoke with John Cardillo about his time with the NYPD, moving to Florida, and the 2024 election. John discussed the election fraud in Florida and the performance of Governor DeSantis. John talked about the 2022 midterms and how the establishment Republicans continue to show weakness to voters.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about her start in journalism, feminism, and school board meetings. Scottie talked about her views on the 2024 election and the Republican strategy. Scottie spoke about the Russian media and contrasted it with the American mainstream media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

