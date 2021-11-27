Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/sudanese-army-repels-attack-by-ethiopian-troops-with-casualties-on-both-sides-1091076173.html
Sudanese Army Repels Attack by Ethiopian Troops With Casualties on Both Sides
Sudanese Army Repels Attack by Ethiopian Troops With Casualties on Both Sides
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese Armed Forces say an attack by Ethiopian soldiers and armed groups was repelled on Saturday in the border area between the two... 27.11.2021
According to a statement from the Sudanese military, obtained by Sputnik, the attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces and allied militia led to casualties on both sides.The Sudan Tribune reported on Saturday that the Sudanese army had repelled an attempt by the Ethiopian troops and the Amhara militia to push deep into Sudan, as part of an operation against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).Earlier this month, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the TPLF rebels who are advancing toward the country's capital Addis Ababa despite a ceasefire agreement signed this spring.A number of Western publications have reported that nine Ethiopian opposition factions formed a new alliance at the beginning of the month with the aim of replacing the current government and establishing a transitional governing body. The alliance allegedly includes large anti-government forces, including the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which Addis Ababa considers terrorist groups. An agreement to form the alliance was reportedly signed in Washington.The Russian Foreign Ministry said this week that Russia and the African Union (AU) were calling for an urgent ceasefire on both sides of the intra-Ethiopian conflict and the restoration of humanitarian access to the regions affected by the hostilities. The announcement came after a Moscow meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo.
ethiopia, sudan, russia, coup, conflict, military, militia, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

Sudanese Army Repels Attack by Ethiopian Troops With Casualties on Both Sides

21:49 GMT 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaSudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit which led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit which led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese Armed Forces say an attack by Ethiopian soldiers and armed groups was repelled on Saturday in the border area between the two countries.
According to a statement from the Sudanese military, obtained by Sputnik, the attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces and allied militia led to casualties on both sides.
The Sudan Tribune reported on Saturday that the Sudanese army had repelled an attempt by the Ethiopian troops and the Amhara militia to push deep into Sudan, as part of an operation against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
Earlier this month, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the TPLF rebels who are advancing toward the country's capital Addis Ababa despite a ceasefire agreement signed this spring.
A number of Western publications have reported that nine Ethiopian opposition factions formed a new alliance at the beginning of the month with the aim of replacing the current government and establishing a transitional governing body. The alliance allegedly includes large anti-government forces, including the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which Addis Ababa considers terrorist groups. An agreement to form the alliance was reportedly signed in Washington.
US Ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto on a November 21, 2021 Zoom call with European diplomats and leading TPLF figure Berhane Gebre-christos. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
Watch: US, European Diplomats Secretly Plan Ethiopian 'Transition Government' With TPLF Leader
25 November, 00:09 GMT
25 November, 00:09 GMT
The Russian Foreign Ministry said this week that Russia and the African Union (AU) were calling for an urgent ceasefire on both sides of the intra-Ethiopian conflict and the restoration of humanitarian access to the regions affected by the hostilities. The announcement came after a Moscow meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo.
001000
