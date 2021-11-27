Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/health-agency-new-covid-strain-poses-high-to-very-high-risk-to-europe-1091066436.html
Health Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
The new variant was initially reported in South Africa and Botswana, and in Europe, Belgium was the first to detect it. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
europe
coronavirus
covid-19
Sputnik International
europe, coronavirus, covid-19

Health Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe

13:49 GMT 27.11.2021
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag are seen in this illustration picture
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine placed on displayed EU flag are seen in this illustration picture - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The new variant was initially reported in South Africa and Botswana, and in Europe, Belgium was the first to detect it.
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the new coronavirus strain, named Omicron, poses a "high to very high" risk to Europeans. In a statement, the ECDC said there is "considerable uncertainty related to the transmissibility, vaccine effectiveness, risk for reinfections and other properties of the Omicron variant".

“In a situation where the Delta variant is resurgent in the EU/EEA, the impact of the introduction and possible further spread of Omicron could be very high", the agency said.

The agency also urged European nations to conduct genomic sequencing and contact tracing of confirmed cases and called for people to not travel to affected areas.
Earlier on Saturday, the Czech Republic and Germany reported their first suspected cases of the Omicron variant in travellers returning from Africa.
After the Omicron strain emerged, multiple countries introduced travel bans to stop the spread of the strain. The US, Britain, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Morocco, and many other nations suspended travel from the affected region.
