Hilarious Video of Dog Saying ‘Mama’ Before Toddler Leaves Netizens in Fits

Hilarious Video of Dog Saying ‘Mama’ Before Toddler Leaves Netizens in Fits

Dogs will go to any lengths for food - from making puppy faces to following obediently all sorts of daft orders from their owners. In this viral video, the dog... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

In a 22-second video, the parents of an adorable toddler and a dog can be seen trying to teach their baby to say "mama" while offering food.Although the toddler remains silent, the dog, who keeps staring at the food and makes puppy faces, starts whining and manages to say "mama" repeatedly, leaving the parents astonished and in gales of laughter. The baby standing next to the dog then soothes the dog by patting its face. Netizens are having a good laugh-out-loud moment watching the video on a loop posted on the Twitter handle of GoodNewsCorrespondent.With more than 239,000 views and 1,200 retweets, the video is trending on social media and is garnering a lot of reactions from netizens.

