Hilarious Video of Dog Saying ‘Mama’ Before Toddler Leaves Netizens in Fits

Dogs will go to any lengths for food - from making puppy faces to following obediently all sorts of daft orders from their owners. In this viral video, the dog does something truly unusual that will at first astound you and then reduce you to tears of laughter.
In a 22-second video, the parents of an adorable toddler and a dog can be seen trying to teach their baby to say "mama" while offering food.
Although the toddler remains silent, the dog, who keeps staring at the food and makes puppy faces, starts whining and manages to say "mama" repeatedly, leaving the parents astonished and in gales of laughter. The baby standing next to the dog then soothes the dog by patting its face.
Mom & dad are trying to get their baby to say "mama" & "more". Instead, they burst out laughing when their dog says it first. That's one smart puppy!😮🐕💯⭐🐶⭐💯🐕😮 pic.twitter.com/cZDobBEBr5