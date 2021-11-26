Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/canberra-blames-beijing-for-disconnect-between-words-and-actions-to-maintain-south-china-sea-peace-1091048287.html
Canberra Blames Beijing for ‘Disconnect Between Words and Actions’ to Maintain South China Sea Peace
Canberra Blames Beijing for ‘Disconnect Between Words and Actions’ to Maintain South China Sea Peace
Relations between China and Australia deteriorated last year, when Beijing imposed tariffs on Australian barley imports in retaliation for the Pacific nation's... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T16:30+0000
2021-11-26T16:30+0000
china
australia
relations
news
asia-pacific
peter dutton
peace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082530444_0:0:3264:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_fb1a321542624ae1e9b534d668597070.jpg
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has lashed out at China over Beijing’s actions that he said were out of line with the Chinese government’s rhetoric about maintaining peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.He singled out Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea, the Chinese authorities’ stance on the Taiwan issue and the introduction of a national security law in Hong Kong.Beijing claims most of the islands in the South China Sea, which are also claimed by a number of countries, including the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The Chinese government, in particular, considers the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea as its territory, despite an international tribunal ruling that these claims have no legal basis.Beijing recently reiterated that China remains opposed to any outside efforts to interfere in the issue of Taiwan and will continue to protect its territorial integrity. China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province, while the island, governed independently since 1949, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has political and economic relations with several other nations which recognise its sovereignty.The national security law was enacted in Hong Kong, a former UK colony, in late June.Beijing and the Hong Kong government argue that the new law only serves the purpose of safeguarding China's national security, while respecting people’s liberties as well as the city’s special status. However, many Western countries view the law as something that undermines Hong Kong’s autonomy, which Beijing pledged under the joint declaration with the UK in 1984.China Slams US' 'Outdated Mentality'The Chinese embassy in Canberra has, meanwhile, reacted angrily to Dutton’s remarks, claiming that he distorted China’s foreign policy, misled the Australian people and was "fanning conflict and division between peoples and nations”.The statement came after Dutton made it clear in mid-November that Australia will loyally join the US in defending Taiwan in the event of a confrontation with China. This followed remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who assured the international community that America was not alone in its efforts to “preserve peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait.Relations between China and Australia soured in May 2020, when Beijing slapped 80 percent tariffs on barley imports from Australia in retaliation for the Pacific nation's Prime Minister Scott Morrison's demand for an international probe into the origins of the COVID-19.China then imposed similar tariffs on Australian coal, copper, wine, and lobster, and in December, Beijing banned timber imports from the Australian states of South Australia and Tasmania after some pests were detected in the inbound cargo.
https://sputniknews.com/20210730/we-are-hong-kong-police-open-probe-into-fans-booing-chinas-anthem-at-tokyo-olympics-1083492688.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/most-dangerous-election-tactic-australian-opposition-leader-denounces-canberras-taiwan-policy-1090945391.html
china
australia
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082530444_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db7caeee25e330816c6c4f28ba4fe115.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, australia, relations, news, asia-pacific, peter dutton, peace

Canberra Blames Beijing for ‘Disconnect Between Words and Actions’ to Maintain South China Sea Peace

16:30 GMT 26.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / FREDERIC J. BROWNThe national flags of Australia and China are displayed before a portrait of Mao Zedong facing Tiananmen Square, during a visit by Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard in Beijing on April 26, 2011. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
The national flags of Australia and China are displayed before a portrait of Mao Zedong facing Tiananmen Square, during a visit by Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard in Beijing on April 26, 2011. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / FREDERIC J. BROWN
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Relations between China and Australia deteriorated last year, when Beijing imposed tariffs on Australian barley imports in retaliation for the Pacific nation's demand for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has lashed out at China over Beijing’s actions that he said were out of line with the Chinese government’s rhetoric about maintaining peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We're all familiar with the frequent claims of the Chinese government that it is committed to peace, cooperation and development. And yet we bear witness to a significant disconnect between the words and the actions. We've watched very closely as the Chinese government has engaged in increasingly alarming activities”, Dutton said during an address to the National Press Club.

He singled out Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea, the Chinese authorities’ stance on the Taiwan issue and the introduction of a national security law in Hong Kong.
The Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower are illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2021
'We are Hong Kong': Police Open Probe Into Fans Booing China's Anthem at Tokyo Olympics
30 July, 12:26 GMT
Beijing claims most of the islands in the South China Sea, which are also claimed by a number of countries, including the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The Chinese government, in particular, considers the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea as its territory, despite an international tribunal ruling that these claims have no legal basis.
Beijing recently reiterated that China remains opposed to any outside efforts to interfere in the issue of Taiwan and will continue to protect its territorial integrity. China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province, while the island, governed independently since 1949, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has political and economic relations with several other nations which recognise its sovereignty.
The national security law was enacted in Hong Kong, a former UK colony, in late June.
Beijing and the Hong Kong government argue that the new law only serves the purpose of safeguarding China's national security, while respecting people’s liberties as well as the city’s special status. However, many Western countries view the law as something that undermines Hong Kong’s autonomy, which Beijing pledged under the joint declaration with the UK in 1984.

China Slams US' 'Outdated Mentality'

The Chinese embassy in Canberra has, meanwhile, reacted angrily to Dutton’s remarks, claiming that he distorted China’s foreign policy, misled the Australian people and was "fanning conflict and division between peoples and nations”.
“It is inconceivable that China-Australia relationship will take on a good momentum […] if the Australian government bases its national strategy on such visionless analysis and outdated mentality”, the embassy underscored.
The statement came after Dutton made it clear in mid-November that Australia will loyally join the US in defending Taiwan in the event of a confrontation with China. This followed remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who assured the international community that America was not alone in its efforts to “preserve peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait.
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
'Most Dangerous Election Tactic': Australian Opposition Leader Denounces Canberra's Taiwan Policy
23 November, 06:48 GMT
Relations between China and Australia soured in May 2020, when Beijing slapped 80 percent tariffs on barley imports from Australia in retaliation for the Pacific nation's Prime Minister Scott Morrison's demand for an international probe into the origins of the COVID-19.
China then imposed similar tariffs on Australian coal, copper, wine, and lobster, and in December, Beijing banned timber imports from the Australian states of South Australia and Tasmania after some pests were detected in the inbound cargo.
030000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:36 GMTYouTube Star Recreates Real-Life Squid Game With a Huge Cash Prize
16:36 GMTPaedo Trans Ex-Soldier to Stand Trial for Exposing 'her Penis' and Masturbating in Street
16:32 GMTLava From Tanzania’s Mysterious Volcano Could Reveal Earth’s Secrets, Scientist Claims
16:32 GMTAttempts to Disrupt China-Solomon Islands Relations Futile, Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Says
16:30 GMTCanberra Blames Beijing for ‘Disconnect Between Words and Actions’ to Maintain South China Sea Peace
15:37 GMTWATCH - Train Carrying Hundreds of Passengers Catches Fire in India's Madhya Pradesh
15:36 GMTAmid Looming CAATSA Threat Over S-400 Deal, India Decries 'Unilateral Sanctions' During RIC Meeting
15:26 GMTPaterson Case: BoJo May Be Brought to Justice Over Gov’t ‘Acting Like a Mobster to Its Own MPs’
15:07 GMTDelhi Demands Meeting With Facebook Officials After Whistleblower Shares Fake News Dossier
15:06 GMTMoldova Pays $74Mln Debt to Gazprom
14:54 GMTUS Dow Looses More Than 2%, Global Oil Prices Drop by 8-9% on New COVID-19 Variant Fears
14:50 GMTDortmund Star Erling Haaland Reveals His Real Madrid Dream Amid Interest From Four English Clubs
14:45 GMTWe Played Like S**t: WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo Fume at His Ex-Teammates in X-Rated Diatribe
14:41 GMTIndia Summons Senior Pakistan Diplomat Demanding Expeditious Trials in Mumbai Terror Attacks Case
14:39 GMTRussia's New Prichal Module Docks ISS
14:36 GMTRussian Embassy Denies Withdrawing Almost All Employees From N.Korea
14:35 GMT‘Tensions Over Sovereignty': Australian Diplomat Backs India on Border Dispute With China
14:21 GMTSucker Punch: MMA Fighter Salvato Arrested for Biting Roommate's Testicles
14:13 GMTNot by Manchin Alone: How Senate GOP Can Use Biden's Build Back Better Bill Against Dems
14:10 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Before Alliance's Foreign Ministers Meeting