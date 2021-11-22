Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/philippines-to-again-send-cargo-ships-to-disputed-islands-in-south-china-sea-reports-say-1090927609.html
Philippines to Again Send Cargo Ships to Disputed Islands in South China Sea, Reports Say
Philippines to Again Send Cargo Ships to Disputed Islands in South China Sea, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Philippines will again dispatch ships to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where Chinese coast guard recently fired... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
"We will see if they are true to their word as our Navy will proceed with the resupply this week," Lorenzana was quoted as saying by the Inquirer.On Sunday, Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said that China will not interfere with the new supply deliveries to the military after receiving assurances from the Chinese ambassador to Manila, Huang Xilian, according to the Inquirer news portal.On 16 November, one of three Chinese border guard ships patrolling the waters near the atoll fired a water cannon at two Philippine wooden boats carrying supplies to the country's forces on the island, severely damaging one of them. Beijing claimed that the Philippine boats were trespassing and were dealt with accordingly, while Manila accused China of violating its sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone.Beijing has disputed for decades the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea to which it lays claim, primarily the Paracel and Spratly islands, and the Scarborough Shoal. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite a Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling which said there is no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.The disputes are a source of tension between China and its neighbours, including Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, as these nations continue to argue over the waters' maritime borders.
asia & pacific, south china sea, philippines

Philippines to Again Send Cargo Ships to Disputed Islands in South China Sea, Reports Say

13:13 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ritchie B. TongoA Filipino soldier patrols the shore of disputed Pag-asa Island in the South China Sea.
A Filipino soldier patrols the shore of disputed Pag-asa Island in the South China Sea.
© AP Photo / Ritchie B. Tongo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Philippines will again dispatch ships to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where Chinese coast guard recently fired water cannons at two Philippine boats carrying supplies for the country's military stationed on one of the islands, Philippine media reported on Monday.
"We will see if they are true to their word as our Navy will proceed with the resupply this week," Lorenzana was quoted as saying by the Inquirer.
On Sunday, Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said that China will not interfere with the new supply deliveries to the military after receiving assurances from the Chinese ambassador to Manila, Huang Xilian, according to the Inquirer news portal.
On 16 November, one of three Chinese border guard ships patrolling the waters near the atoll fired a water cannon at two Philippine wooden boats carrying supplies to the country's forces on the island, severely damaging one of them. Beijing claimed that the Philippine boats were trespassing and were dealt with accordingly, while Manila accused China of violating its sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone.
US Senate Panel Advances Bill to Impose Sanctions Tied to South China Sea Issues
19 October, 23:33 GMT
US Senate Panel Advances Bill to Impose Sanctions Tied to South China Sea Issues
19 October, 23:33 GMT
Beijing has disputed for decades the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea to which it lays claim, primarily the Paracel and Spratly islands, and the Scarborough Shoal. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite a Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling which said there is no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.
The disputes are a source of tension between China and its neighbours, including Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, as these nations continue to argue over the waters' maritime borders.
