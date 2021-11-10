Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/uk-carrier-strike-group-tracked-sidestepped-chinese-submarines-during-trip-through-south-china-sea-1090628807.html
UK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
UK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
The existing submarines from the navy of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) are known to be louder than their modern counterparts in the Russian or American... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T16:14+0000
2021-11-10T16:14+0000
military & intelligence
china
submarines
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083398847_0:24:695:415_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb91f1c62715224f6db3f38b256fd0a.jpg
Helicopters and frigates operating as a part of the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group managed to detect and track Chinese submarines during their mission in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, according to remarks made by Commodore Steve Moorhouse - the commanding officer of the group - in an interview with Sky News.The waters of the disputed sea are mostly controlled by Beijing and therefore there's a heavy presence of Chinese jets - which followed the carrier strike group during its mission between August and October 2021 - and submarines. The latter, however, could not properly follow HMS Queen Elizabeth precisely because the UK forces were tracking their movements and directing the British carrier so that it never crossed paths with the Chinese subs, Moorhouse said.The Chinese jets, in turn, continued to follow the strike group, but remained at "safe and professional and appropriate ranges", Moorhouse revealed. They would fly close enough to be within range to fire a missile and would then turn away showing what they could do if they wanted to. Still, none of the HMS Queen Elizabeth's jets, mostly F-35 stealth fighters, were scrambled to intercept them for the lack of necessity, the commodore said. Chinese submarines, including nuclear-powered Type 093, are known to be on the noisier side of "silent hunters". According to some military experts, their sound signatures are as loud as that of submarines made in the US, USSR and Russia between the Eighties and the Nineties. Both countries have since developed much quieter subs, but Beijing is still working on its Type 095 submarine, which is promised to be less detectable by sonars. It is unclear when the new submersible boat will become available to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.
https://sputniknews.com/20210912/suspected-chinese-submarine-spotted-near-japans-southern-islands-1089001172.html
So they say!! They never mention when they balls-up break down mess up crash.
1
1
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083398847_56:0:639:437_1920x0_80_0_0_f56472c971d304624f8e4894337c21cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, china, submarines, uk

UK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea

16:14 GMT 10.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ROYAL NAVY / CROWN COPYRIGHTThis handout image provided by the official Twitter account of Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Royal Navy, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group on July 6, 2021 shows a view of the vessels of the strike group sailing behind the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier through Egypt's Suez Canal.
This handout image provided by the official Twitter account of Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Royal Navy, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group on July 6, 2021 shows a view of the vessels of the strike group sailing behind the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier through Egypt's Suez Canal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ROYAL NAVY / CROWN COPYRIGHT
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The existing submarines from the navy of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) are known to be louder than their modern counterparts in the Russian or American navies. Although Beijing has worked on making their submersible vessels quieter, it is unclear when they will become available to the Chinese navy.
Helicopters and frigates operating as a part of the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group managed to detect and track Chinese submarines during their mission in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, according to remarks made by Commodore Steve Moorhouse - the commanding officer of the group - in an interview with Sky News.
The waters of the disputed sea are mostly controlled by Beijing and therefore there's a heavy presence of Chinese jets - which followed the carrier strike group during its mission between August and October 2021 - and submarines. The latter, however, could not properly follow HMS Queen Elizabeth precisely because the UK forces were tracking their movements and directing the British carrier so that it never crossed paths with the Chinese subs, Moorhouse said.

"On a couple of occasions we were confident we knew where their submarines were. So we literally almost hold the submarine where it is using our frigates and helicopters and then we can move the carrier around it, literally side-stepping it, so we can continue on our way safely."

The Chinese jets, in turn, continued to follow the strike group, but remained at "safe and professional and appropriate ranges", Moorhouse revealed. They would fly close enough to be within range to fire a missile and would then turn away showing what they could do if they wanted to. Still, none of the HMS Queen Elizabeth's jets, mostly F-35 stealth fighters, were scrambled to intercept them for the lack of necessity, the commodore said.
"In that sort of cat and mouse type game, I am absolutely clear they are turning away at ranges where they are probably using us to facilitate their own training in the same way that we would do it towards them. So, it wasn't causing us a concern".
Japanese navy officers stand on the deck of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's vessel docked at Thilawa port, Myanmar, Monday, Sept. 30, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
Suspected Chinese Submarine Spotted Near Japan's Southern Islands
12 September, 06:06 GMT
Chinese submarines, including nuclear-powered Type 093, are known to be on the noisier side of "silent hunters". According to some military experts, their sound signatures are as loud as that of submarines made in the US, USSR and Russia between the Eighties and the Nineties. Both countries have since developed much quieter subs, but Beijing is still working on its Type 095 submarine, which is promised to be less detectable by sonars. It is unclear when the new submersible boat will become available to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.
260202
Discuss
Popular comments
So they say!! They never mention when they balls-up break down mess up crash.
Cundee
10 November, 19:47 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector
17:11 GMTRNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
16:23 GMTRosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
16:23 GMTBill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
16:21 GMTPHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time
16:19 GMTMagnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
16:14 GMTUK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
16:03 GMT'Like Throwing Toothpicks at Mountain': Ex-Australian PM Mocks Effect of AUKUS Subs Plan on China
15:54 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy
15:53 GMTMeta Partners With Microsoft to Integrate Workplace, Teams Platforms
15:49 GMTAdding Oil to Fire? Another UK MP in Hot Water for Lobbying Hand Sanitiser Company's Interests
15:30 GMTLed Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims
15:30 GMTFormer Police Officer and Seven Others Charged Over London Nightclub Licence Bribes
15:13 GMTUS Piles Black Sea Tinderbox
15:09 GMTUK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow
15:08 GMTBitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000
15:06 GMTDynamite 'Grambo' Testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes Viral
14:48 GMTWhat is the 'Ndrangheta and How Did It Move Out of the 'Shadow' of the Sicilian Mafia?