Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/dr-magic-flute-in-italy-offered-to-cure-womans-cancer-risk-virus-by-having-sex-with-no-condom-1091019177.html
'Dr. Magic Flute' in Italy Offered to Cure Woman's 'Cancer-Risk' Virus by Having Sex With No Condom
'Dr. Magic Flute' in Italy Offered to Cure Woman's 'Cancer-Risk' Virus by Having Sex With No Condom
The doctor reportedly insisted that he “only proposed an alternative treatment that has yielded results”, and that he never forced women into having sex with... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-25T14:31+0000
2021-11-25T14:31+0000
europe
sex
italy
virus
cure
doctor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091019919_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_ac36d83091693ac933e16ec2e1f01793.jpg
Dr. Giovanni Miniello, a gynecologist from the Italian city of Bari, is being accused of offering to have sex with a patient while claiming that it would cure the human papillomavirus (HPV) she supposedly had, the New York Post reports citing Newsflash and local media.According to the newspaper, Miniello, also known as “Dr. Magic Flute”, told the patient, a 33-year old woman, that she appeared to have HPV, which can be transmitted through sexual contact and may cause cancer; making this claim even though the woman’s Pap smear test came negative.The woman, however, opted instead to contact La Repubblica newspaper, claiming that the doctor touched her breasts inappropriately and saying that she was shocked when Miniello proposed to have sex with her when she asked him for Pap smear test results.She also contacted "Le Lene", an investigative news programme that hired an actress to pose as a patient in a bid to verify the claims brought against Miniello.The gynecologist reportedly told the actress that hints of HPV presence have been found in her cervix, and claimed that having sex with him would provide the woman with immunity, due to him being vaccinated. He also allegedly told her that using a condom would interfere with her receiving his antibodies.When the half-naked doctor, who apparently thought he was about to have sex with the "patient", was suddenly confronted by a journalist, Miniello reportedly said: "I’m doing this for my studies — and for the other people that I have saved."Miniello also reportedly insisted that he never forced women into having sex with him.A number of women has since contacted the Anti-Violence Center in Bari, saying that they “gone through a similar situation”, said the centre’s coordinator Marika Massara.An investigation has also been initiated by the city’s public prosecutor, the newspaper notes.
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/account-of-repugnant-sex-act-with-jeffrey-epstein-to-be-revealed-at-maxwells-trial--report-1090967690.html
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/19/1091019919_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_f782907f146947534c695a8160244d54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, sex, italy, virus, cure, doctor

'Dr. Magic Flute' in Italy Offered to Cure Woman's 'Cancer-Risk' Virus by Having Sex With No Condom

14:31 GMT 25.11.2021
CC0 / / Doctor
Doctor - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The doctor reportedly insisted that he “only proposed an alternative treatment that has yielded results”, and that he never forced women into having sex with him.
Dr. Giovanni Miniello, a gynecologist from the Italian city of Bari, is being accused of offering to have sex with a patient while claiming that it would cure the human papillomavirus (HPV) she supposedly had, the New York Post reports citing Newsflash and local media.
According to the newspaper, Miniello, also known as “Dr. Magic Flute”, told the patient, a 33-year old woman, that she appeared to have HPV, which can be transmitted through sexual contact and may cause cancer; making this claim even though the woman’s Pap smear test came negative.
"I have saved many women from cancer. All those I have had contact with were negative afterwards," he reportedly told her.
The woman, however, opted instead to contact La Repubblica newspaper, claiming that the doctor touched her breasts inappropriately and saying that she was shocked when Miniello proposed to have sex with her when she asked him for Pap smear test results.
She also contacted "Le Lene", an investigative news programme that hired an actress to pose as a patient in a bid to verify the claims brought against Miniello.
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
Account of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report
23 November, 19:04 GMT
The gynecologist reportedly told the actress that hints of HPV presence have been found in her cervix, and claimed that having sex with him would provide the woman with immunity, due to him being vaccinated. He also allegedly told her that using a condom would interfere with her receiving his antibodies.
When the half-naked doctor, who apparently thought he was about to have sex with the "patient", was suddenly confronted by a journalist, Miniello reportedly said: "I’m doing this for my studies — and for the other people that I have saved."
“I, who have successfully treated hundreds of women for over 40 years … only proposed an alternative treatment that has yielded results,” the doctor said through his lawyer.
Miniello also reportedly insisted that he never forced women into having sex with him.
A number of women has since contacted the Anti-Violence Center in Bari, saying that they “gone through a similar situation”, said the centre’s coordinator Marika Massara.
"Some consider reporting it, others are afraid, also because the level of secondary victimisation we are witnessing is very high," she added.
An investigation has also been initiated by the city’s public prosecutor, the newspaper notes.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:13 GMTFrench Press, Pundits Rip Into PSG's Famous Triumvirate of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
15:00 GMTWikiLeaks Founder Assange, Fiancee Register for Marriage in Belmarsh Prison
15:00 GMTThe Secret History of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Fails
14:48 GMTPolish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis
14:31 GMT'Dr. Magic Flute' in Italy Offered to Cure Woman's 'Cancer-Risk' Virus by Having Sex With No Condom
14:18 GMTCanada School Faces Backlash After Ditching Event With Ex-Daesh Sex Slave Over ‘Islamophobia' Fears
14:13 GMTSwedish Underworld Trial Jury Shown Footage of Alleged Assassin Flying In for Christmas Eve Murder
14:00 GMTSputnik V Vaccine Most Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Mortality, Study Shows
13:49 GMTBollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Gets Snapped Filming Near Delhi's Jama Masjid for 'Shehzada' - PHOTO
13:45 GMT'Aren't You Ashamed?' Van der Vaart Critisises Messi Performance at PSG, Compares Him to Ronaldo
13:15 GMTOpposition Parties Allege Poll-Rigging, Threats During Civic Polls in India's Tripura State - Video
13:13 GMTChild Marriage in India Remains a Major Concern, National Survey Shows
13:05 GMTUS Crude Released by Biden From Reserves Will Likely Be Snapped Up By China, India, Claim Traders
12:54 GMT'Harmful for Global Supply Chain': China Blasts US for Banning 12 Entities 'Without Factual Basis'
12:46 GMTUK Supreme Court Denies Permission to Pursue Sex to Man Who Does Not Understand Consent
12:25 GMTHow Likely is Earth's Magnetic Field Flip to Trigger Doomsday Scenario for Our Planet?
12:17 GMTEx-Playboy Bunny Opens Up About 'Crazy' Parties & 'Celebrities Having Sex' at Hugh Hefner’s Estate
11:50 GMTEx-Finance Minister: Indian Farm Laws Must Be ‘Re-Introduced’ But Not the Way Gov’t Enacted Them
11:39 GMTWhy Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer
11:35 GMTHoneymoon Phase Over? Albatrosses 'Ditch' Their Partners When Water Gets Warm