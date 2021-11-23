Account of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report

One of the accusers of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is expected to stand trial next week, is going to testify about a “repugnant” sexual act perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Mail reports citing court documents.According to the newspaper, the accuser, identified as “Minor Victim 3,” is going to testify during Maxwell’s trial and is expected to describe the “morally reprehensible” encounter with Epstein “as evidence of his sexual preference for young women and underage girls.”Maxwell’s defence team, however, argued that the evidence provided by “Minor Victim 3” should be excluded as it may potentially “unfairly sway the jury,” as the newspaper put it, since the woman was over the age of consent in the UK (16) at the time of the alleged encounter.Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged former associate and of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is going to stand trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein; she pleads not guilty on all charges.
The accuser, identified only as “Minor Victim 3,” was allegedly “groomed and befriended” by Maxwell who arranged “multiple sexualised massages with Epstein”.
One of the accusers of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is expected to stand trial next week, is going to testify about a “repugnant” sexual act perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Mail reports citing court documents.
According to the newspaper, the accuser, identified as “Minor Victim 3,” is going to testify during Maxwell’s trial and is expected to describe the “morally reprehensible” encounter with Epstein “as evidence of his sexual preference for young women and underage girls.”
The “Minor Victim 3” reportedly met Epstein and Maxwell back in 1994 when she was around 17 years old, with the indictment saying that she was “groomed and befriended” by Maxwell who also arranged for “multiple sexualised massages with Epstein."
Maxwell’s defence team, however, argued that the evidence provided by “Minor Victim 3” should be excluded as it may potentially “unfairly sway the jury,” as the newspaper put it, since the woman was over the age of consent in the UK (16) at the time of the alleged encounter.
Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged former associate and of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is going to stand trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein; she pleads not guilty on all charges.