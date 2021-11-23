Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/account-of-repugnant-sex-act-with-jeffrey-epstein-to-be-revealed-at-maxwells-trial--report-1090967690.html
Account of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report
Account of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report
The accuser, identified only as “Minor Victim 3,” was allegedly “groomed and befriended” by Maxwell who arranged “multiple sexualised massages with Epstein”. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T19:04+0000
2021-11-23T19:04+0000
ghislaine maxwell
sex
jeffrey epstein
accusations
trial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083399463_0:927:2039:2074_1920x0_80_0_0_65c6a5e727435bc03f8872626685cb61.jpg
One of the accusers of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is expected to stand trial next week, is going to testify about a “repugnant” sexual act perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Mail reports citing court documents.According to the newspaper, the accuser, identified as “Minor Victim 3,” is going to testify during Maxwell’s trial and is expected to describe the “morally reprehensible” encounter with Epstein “as evidence of his sexual preference for young women and underage girls.”Maxwell’s defence team, however, argued that the evidence provided by “Minor Victim 3” should be excluded as it may potentially “unfairly sway the jury,” as the newspaper put it, since the woman was over the age of consent in the UK (16) at the time of the alleged encounter.Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged former associate and of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is going to stand trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein; she pleads not guilty on all charges.
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/prince-andrew-epstein-sex-abuse-accuser-reportedly-wont-testify-at-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-1090948553.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083399463_0:736:2039:2265_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2da7557c706dce3434fd0464a191b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ghislaine maxwell, sex, jeffrey epstein, accusations, trial

Account of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report

19:04 GMT 23.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ROB KIMNEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ROB KIM
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The accuser, identified only as “Minor Victim 3,” was allegedly “groomed and befriended” by Maxwell who arranged “multiple sexualised massages with Epstein”.
One of the accusers of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is expected to stand trial next week, is going to testify about a “repugnant” sexual act perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Mail reports citing court documents.
According to the newspaper, the accuser, identified as “Minor Victim 3,” is going to testify during Maxwell’s trial and is expected to describe the “morally reprehensible” encounter with Epstein “as evidence of his sexual preference for young women and underage girls.”
The “Minor Victim 3” reportedly met Epstein and Maxwell back in 1994 when she was around 17 years old, with the indictment saying that she was “groomed and befriended” by Maxwell who also arranged for “multiple sexualised massages with Epstein."
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
Prince Andrew, Epstein Sex Abuse Accuser Reportedly Won't Testify at Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
08:39 GMT
Maxwell’s defence team, however, argued that the evidence provided by “Minor Victim 3” should be excluded as it may potentially “unfairly sway the jury,” as the newspaper put it, since the woman was over the age of consent in the UK (16) at the time of the alleged encounter.
Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged former associate and of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is going to stand trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein; she pleads not guilty on all charges.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTBiden: Gas Prices Would Be 25 Cents Less at Pumps But Companies Are ‘Pocketing’ Gains
19:33 GMTJoe Biden Delivers a Plan to Combat High Energy Prices
19:17 GMT'Urban Dictionary Name Game' Takes Social Media by Storm
19:04 GMT'I Don't F**k With You': BLM Fires Back at Kyle Rittenhouse After Teen Says He Supports Movement
19:04 GMTAccount of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report
19:00 GMTBrian Laundrie Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head, Family Lawyer Reveals
18:58 GMTApple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance
18:32 GMTMajority of Adults in US Believe in Afterlife, Republicans Much More Than Democrats, Poll Shows
18:18 GMTJefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'
18:17 GMTBavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
18:09 GMTAlright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor
18:09 GMTEuropean Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport Companies
18:03 GMTGoogle, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Complaints in Russia, Court Says
17:57 GMTFootage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media
17:48 GMTFive Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims
17:44 GMTTokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan
17:05 GMTJoe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output
16:59 GMTJudge Orders Lawyers Who Sued Facebook, Dominion Over 'Election Fraud' to Pay Over $180,000 in Fines
16:48 GMTVolcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted
16:43 GMTBLM Activist Speaks of 'Revolution in Wisconsin,' Link Between Rittenhouse Case & Waukesha Tragedy