https://sputniknews.com/20211123/account-of-repugnant-sex-act-with-jeffrey-epstein-to-be-revealed-at-maxwells-trial--report-1090967690.html

Account of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report

Account of 'Repugnant' Sex Act With Jeffrey Epstein to Be Revealed at Maxwell's Trial – Report

The accuser, identified only as “Minor Victim 3,” was allegedly “groomed and befriended” by Maxwell who arranged “multiple sexualised massages with Epstein”. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T19:04+0000

2021-11-23T19:04+0000

2021-11-23T19:04+0000

ghislaine maxwell

sex

jeffrey epstein

accusations

trial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083399463_0:927:2039:2074_1920x0_80_0_0_65c6a5e727435bc03f8872626685cb61.jpg

One of the accusers of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is expected to stand trial next week, is going to testify about a “repugnant” sexual act perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Mail reports citing court documents.According to the newspaper, the accuser, identified as “Minor Victim 3,” is going to testify during Maxwell’s trial and is expected to describe the “morally reprehensible” encounter with Epstein “as evidence of his sexual preference for young women and underage girls.”Maxwell’s defence team, however, argued that the evidence provided by “Minor Victim 3” should be excluded as it may potentially “unfairly sway the jury,” as the newspaper put it, since the woman was over the age of consent in the UK (16) at the time of the alleged encounter.Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged former associate and of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is going to stand trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein; she pleads not guilty on all charges.

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/prince-andrew-epstein-sex-abuse-accuser-reportedly-wont-testify-at-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-1090948553.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ghislaine maxwell, sex, jeffrey epstein, accusations, trial