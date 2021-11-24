https://sputniknews.com/20211124/trump-reportedly-approved-pentagons-irregular-warfare-campaign-against-iran-before-exiting-wh-1090985051.html

Trump Reportedly Approved Pentagon's ‘Irregular Warfare’ Campaign Against Iran Before Exiting WH

Donald Trump approved a secret Pentagon campaign to conduct sabotage, propaganda and other covert operations targeting Iran when his presidency had entered its final month, according to former senior administration officials cited by a report in Yahoo News.The last-minute decision is said to have been prompted by the fact that the “Joint Staff and CIA were obstructing everything,” a source was cited as saying.The reported 200-page package of options involved “things that would cause the Iranians to doubt their control over the country, or doubt their ability to fight a war.” The campaign was to be led by the military’s Special Operations forces.The plan, inherently tailored to avert a military conflict with Tehran, was purportedly developed by top officials within the military’s Special Operations Command and Central Command, as well as senior civilians within the Defense Department.All aspects of the “irregular warfare” plan were said to have been scrutinised by Pentagon legal personnel, particularly regarding the “legality” of sabotage, and “whether this [campaign] constituted acts of war.”Another aspect of the plan that Pentagon lawyers reportedly focused on were actions that might increase “the likelihood of provoking war,” an ex-defence official was quoted as saying.The Pentagon had required approval from the president to move forward with the “irregular warfare” campaign because, while not including targeted killings, there was a likelihood Iranians might die during proposed “kinetic” acts of sabotage, claimed the report.Sources are cited as claiming that many aspects of the plan did not formally require presidential permission, yet their execution was ostensibly impeded by some within the United States Department of Defense, especially within the Joint Staff.According to the report, Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, was in favour of targeted Iran-focused actions, while Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had tended to procrastinate, allegedly “sitting on the package”.“The allegations here simply aren’t true,” a spokesman for Milley was cited as saying in response to the report.As for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Iran Mission Center, it was lambasted as doing “nothing” on Iran, according to former senior administration official.Finally, Donald Trump’s national security officials are said to have concluded that the CIA likely did not possess capabilities to carry out the types of covert action sought by White House policymakers.Reacting with “supreme disappointment”, Trump is said to have acknowledged at the time that it would fall to the incoming Joe Biden administration to carry out the “shadow warfare” plan. It is unclear, said the report, whether the Democratic POTUS now occupying the White House has pursued the Trump-approved operations.The report comes as the US is to resume indirect talks with Iran on 29 November in Vienna on a resuscitation of the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which former US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018, claiming that Tehran was in violation of its terms. The US had immediately reimposed stringent sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Days before the resumed talks in Vienna, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to maintain communication and dialogue to find “common ground” and achieve positive results after the nuclear watchdog’s director-general, Rafael Grossi, visited Tehran, meeting with the country’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, early on Tuesday.US officials, claims the report, will now be facing the need to determine whether the aforementioned Trump-approved Pentagon campaign could jeopardize nuclear deal talks with Tehran or steer the Istamic Republic towards an agreement.There has not been any official comment on the report from either the Department of Defense or the CIA declined to comment.

