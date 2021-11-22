Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/us-will-not-engage-in-unilateral-steps-on-iran-nuclear-program---state-dept-1090938355.html
US Will Not Engage in Unilateral Steps on Iran Nuclear Program - State Dept.
US Will Not Engage in Unilateral Steps on Iran Nuclear Program - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not engage in unilateral steps on the Iran nuclear program, as it seeks mutual return to full compliance with the... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
"We've been clear - we will not take unilateral steps. Mutual return to compliance is in the interests of the United States, it is in the interests of the P5+1, it is als ... in the interests of Iran," Price said.In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions, with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.In May 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely discontinue its own obligations under the accord.Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 but the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. The negotiations are set to resume on November 29.
US Will Not Engage in Unilateral Steps on Iran Nuclear Program - State Dept.

21:05 GMT 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENAREA picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENARE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not engage in unilateral steps on the Iran nuclear program, as it seeks mutual return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
"We've been clear - we will not take unilateral steps. Mutual return to compliance is in the interests of the United States, it is in the interests of the P5+1, it is als ... in the interests of Iran," Price said.
In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions, with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.
In May 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely discontinue its own obligations under the accord.
Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 but the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. The negotiations are set to resume on November 29.
